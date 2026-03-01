If you don’t have a lot of space in your living room, a soundbar can be a great option to enhance TV audio without the clutter of tangled wires and satellite speakers. Zebronics’ Jukebar 9580C is one such device that offers an immersive listening experience. It is a sleek system that comes with a matte finish and delivers 320W RMS sound output with a 13.33cm subwoofer and dual soundbar drivers, translating to a loud, room-filling audio suitable for movies and music.

Cinematic Formats

The Jukebar 9580C comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS X, two of the most popular surround sound formats available. Both deliver immersive, realistically placed surround sound effects. Whether the scene has rain falling or jets flying, both sound like they’re right above you. The large subwoofer is tuned to produce punchy lows that add weight and intensity to action scenes and music. The system supports multiple connectivity – Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, Optical IN, and AUX, allowing easy connection with TVs, smartphones, consoles, and media players.

ALSO READ IQOO 15R: Power without the bulk

The Jukebar 9580C is wall mountable. You can even put it under the TV and it stylishly blends in with your decor without drawing too much attention to itself. There is an LED display for quick status updates, along with a remote and onboard controls for easy volume and media adjustments.

With its expansive wireless connectivity and good sound output, the Jukebar 9580C is a nice choice that offers you a lot of control over the sound. It is available on Flipkart and Amazon.

ALSO READ Skills that can get you hired

KEY FEATURES

320W RMS output

13.33cm wireless subwoofer

Dolby Atmos/ DTS X format

Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, Optical IN, and AUX connectivity

LED display, remote control

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999