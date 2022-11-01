Xiaomi says it sold whopping 3.5 lakh Redmi Note 12 phones in first sale

Xiaomi last week launched its all-new Redmi Note 12 series which includes Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ and Note 12 Explorer edition in China. The company now says it sold 350,000 units of the Redmi Note 12 series during first sale.

For all those unaware, here are the specifications of the four newly launched smartphones.

The Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you get a first-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 mobile platform with an octa-core CPU which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, the phone has a dual camera setup on the back. This includes a 48 MP main sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ come with a 6.67 – inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip which is paired with Mali-G68 GPU.

For photography, Redmi Note 12 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, an 8 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera is a 200MP Samsung HPX.

Lastly, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition has a 6.67-inch display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip which is paired with 8GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB RAM and storage.

For photography, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 200 MP Samsung HPX main sensor, 8 MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera.

Powering the phone is a 4,300mAh battery with 210W fast charging support.

