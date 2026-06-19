As competition in artificial intelligence increases and companies spend billions chasing the next breakthrough, one of the industry’s most influential voices has delivered a blunt verdict on Elon Musk’s AI venture. Yann LeCun, referred to as one of the “godfathers of AI,” has called Musk’s xAI a “failure” and questioned its ability to keep pace with rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic. LeCun, founder of AMI Labs and former chief AI scientist at Meta, made the remarks in an interview with CNBC.

LeCun questions xAI’s future

“XAI is kind of a failure, frankly, because the founding team has” departed, LeCun said. According to LeCun, Musk is finding it difficult to attract top AI talent after several key members of xAI’s founding team left the company over the past year.

“Elon is now in a position that is very, very difficult for him to kind of hire top people in AI, because he’s kind of, you know, not behaved in sort of very good ways toward the … previous team.”

Musk has previously accused LeCun of being “out of touch with AI for a long time,” while LeCun has criticised Musk’s views on AI and social media.

Infrastructure alone may not be enough

LeCun acknowledged that xAI has built significant computing infrastructure. He said the company is renting out parts of that infrastructure to generate revenue. LeCun said that xAI has “huge infrastructure” which it rents to other companies, “because that’s the only way he [Musk] can recoup the cost.”

“I’m not very positive about the prospect of xAI,” LeCun said, adding that he does not expect the company to compete effectively with industry leaders OpenAI and Anthropic.

The criticism comes months after Musk merged SpaceX with xAI in a deal that reportedly valued the combined company at $1.25 trillion. However, SpaceX’s AI division, which includes xAI, posted a $2.5 billion operating loss in the three months ended March 31.

Meanwhile, LeCun’s own startup, AMI Labs, raised $1 billion in a funding round in March at a pre-money valuation of $3.5 billion as it pursues so-called “world models.”

AI firms face mounting cost pressures

Beyond xAI, LeCun warned that the AI industry could face financial challenges as companies struggle to balance rising demand with the high cost of running advanced AI systems.

“The prices are going up of those AI services, but the cost of running them is going down, but not nearly fast enough. And so all of those companies are losing money, and basically, the use for most people is funded by the investors. That can’t go on for a very long right?” LeCun said.

He explained that many leading AI companies remain heavily dependent on investor funding and may eventually be forced to change their business models.

The AMI Labs founder added that labs like OpenAI and Anthropic are “going to have to increase prices, they’re going to have to cut costs, or there’s going to be a big bubble explosion.”

Why LeCun believes world models are the future

LeCun has long argued that the current generation of AI systems, known as large language models (LLMs), has important limitations.

While LLMs are effective at tasks such as coding, reasoning and generating text, LeCun believes more advanced AI will require “world models” that understand how objects, actions and cause-and-effect relationships work in the real world.

“I personally don’t think we’re going to have generalized reliable agentic systems until they’re based on world models,” LeCun said.

LeCun acknowledged that LLMs remain useful, particularly for coding and mathematics, but questioned whether the economics of the technology can be sustained.

“The cost of running those systems with this kind of performance is very high compared to the amount of money that users are ready to pay,” he said.