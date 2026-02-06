Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has given one of his clearest signals yet that succession planning is firmly on his mind. Speaking at an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Cook told employees he is “obsessed” with thinking about who will be leading the company in the decades to come.

Cook said he regularly thinks about the leadership pipeline far beyond the near term. “I spend a lot of time thinking about who’s in the room five years from now, 10 years from now,” a report from Times of India stated. “I am obsessed with this — who’s in the room 15 years from now,” he added.

Cook, 65, has been at the helm of Apple since 2011, when he succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs. Over that period, Apple’s market capitalisation has surged from roughly $350 billion to more than $4 trillion.

Cook’s retirement coming soon?

Succession planning has increasingly moved into sharper focus. The TOI report further cited an old Financial Times article that Apple’s board had stepped up preparations for Cook to potentially hand over the reins as early as 2026.

Hardware engineering chief John Ternus, 50, is reportedly being viewed as the leading internal contender. Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has overseen pivotal projects, including the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon and the development of newer iPhone models.

Inside Apple’s all-hands meeting

Beyond leadership questions, Cook used the meeting to energise staff around artificial intelligence, calling it “one of the most profound opportunities of our entire lifetime”. He also struck a personal note on immigration, saying he was “deeply distraught” by the current US approach and pledged to continue lobbying lawmakers.

The CEO also hinted at internal planning for Apple’s upcoming 50th anniversary in April. Cook said discussions were already underway on how to mark the milestone, promising employees “some celebration” and describing the moment as one that “makes your heart sing”.

Cook also addressed concerns around recent senior departures, including Lisa Jackson, Jeff Williams and Katherine Adams, assuring employees the exits were long planned and “not surprises.”