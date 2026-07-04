For decades, buying a PlayStation game meant taking home a disc that could be played, shared or resold. That will begin to change from January 2028, when Sony will stop releasing new PlayStation games on physical discs.

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s announcement on its official PlayStation Blog on July 1, all new games released for PlayStation consoles from January 2028 will be available only in digital formats through the PlayStation Store or as digital download codes sold by retailers. Games already released, or scheduled for release before January 2028, will continue to be sold on physical discs.

Sony described the move as “a natural direction” as consumer preference has shifted towards digital media. The company said it would continue investing in new ways for players to access games while offering purchase options through both the PlayStation Store and retail partners.

The announcement came less than a week after Rockstar Games confirmed that physical copies of Grand Theft Auto VI would ship with a download code instead of a game disc.

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The company introduced the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in 2020 without a disc drive, giving consumers the option to purchase games only through digital downloads. Since then, Sony has steadily expanded its digital business through the PlayStation Store and subscription services such as PlayStation Plus.

According to Sony’s fiscal 2025 data, reported by Reuters, digital downloads accounted for around 80 per cent of the company’s full-game software sales during the financial year. That means only one in every five full-game purchases now comes from a physical disc.

Piers Harding-Rolls, Research Director at Ampere Analysis, earlier told Reuters that only about 13 per cent of PlayStation game sales were digital when the PlayStation 4 launched in 2013. By 2025, that figure had risen to nearly 80 per cent. The data shows how rapidly consumer behaviour has changed over the past decade.

Why does Sony want an all-digital future?

The answer goes beyond consumer convenience. Digital distribution changes the economics of selling games. Every physical game requires manufacturing Blu-ray discs, printing artwork, packaging boxes, transporting inventory across countries and supplying retailers. Each step adds costs before a customer even buys the game.

Digital games remove almost all of those expenses. Once a title is uploaded to the PlayStation Store, Sony does not have to manufacture discs or move physical inventory, reported Reuters. Customers download games directly to their consoles. This shortens the supply chain and allows Sony to sell games without relying on physical stock.

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Digital distribution also gives Sony much greater control over its ecosystem. Instead of customers buying games from different retailers, purchases increasingly happen through Sony’s own online marketplace. That gives the company direct access to customers, their purchase history and their digital libraries, reported Reuters.

Similar changes have already transformed other entertainment industries as well. Music shifted from CDs to streaming services. Films moved from DVDs and Blu-ray discs to online platforms. Computer software also abandoned boxed products years ago in favour of downloads and subscriptions. Gaming now appears to be reaching the same stage.

The economics also favour publishers. According to Reuters report, ending physical discs could improve profit margins because companies no longer need to manufacture or distribute physical copies. The savings become more significant as digital sales continue to rise.

Sony’s own announcement also shows changing player behaviour rather than simply reducing costs. “Our community prefers to access and play games today,” the company said on the PlayStation Blog while announcing the transition. Sony added that it wants to align its business with those preferences while continuing to invest in new ways for players to access games.

Industry analysts believe the decision could also shape Sony’s next generation of consoles. Daniel Ahmad, Director of Research and Insights at Niko Partners, wrote on X after Sony’s announcement that the decision “pretty much confirms PS6 will be digital only.” Although Sony has not announced the PlayStation 6 or confirmed its design, Ahmad’s assessment suggests growing expectations that physical media will no longer play a central role in Sony’s future hardware strategy.

What will gamers lose when physical discs disappear?

For many players, the biggest concern is not the disappearance of plastic discs. It is the loss of ownership and flexibility that comes with buying a physical copy.

A game purchased on disc today can usually be resold after completion. Players can also exchange it with another gamer, lend it to a friend or keep it as part of a personal collection. These options have helped reduce the cost of gaming for years, especially in countries such as India, where newly launched PlayStation titles often cost between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000, reported Reuters.

A digital purchase works differently. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation Store Terms of Service, customers purchase a licence to access digital content rather than ownership of the software itself. The licence remains linked to the user’s PlayStation account and is governed by Sony’s terms. Unlike a physical disc, it cannot be sold, transferred or traded with another person.

That distinction has become one of the biggest concerns among gamers after Sony announced the end of physical discs. While a player can recover part of the purchase price by selling a used disc, a digital licence has no resale value.

According to Reuters report, the second-hand games market has long played an important role in the console gaming business, allowing players to buy and sell used titles while supporting specialist gaming retailers. If future PlayStation releases become digital-only, that market could shrink sharply.

Piers Harding-Rolls, Research Director at Ampere Analysis, told Reuters that specialist game retailers and the second-hand games market would likely face the biggest impact from Sony’s decision. He said gamers would also raise concerns about collecting physical games, accessing older titles on future consoles and preserving games for the long term.

The impact could be more pronounced in price-sensitive markets including India, reported Reuters. Many console gamers rely on the resale market to offset the high cost of new releases. Selling a completed game often helps fund the purchase of the next one. Digital licences remove that option entirely.

For many enthusiasts, collecting games is part of the hobby. Limited editions, steelbook cases and boxed collections have become part of gaming culture over the past three decades. Digital downloads offer convenience but cannot replace the experience of owning a physical collection.

Game preservation has emerged as another concern. Unlike physical discs, digital games depend on online storefronts, licensing agreements and account access. If a publisher removes a title from an online store or ends support for a particular service, players may find it difficult to purchase that game again in the future.

According to Sony’s PlayStation Store Terms of Service, digital content is licensed rather than sold outright. Similar licensing models also appear in the user agreements of Microsoft’s Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop and Valve’s Steam platform, where customers receive a licence to access software instead of ownership of the game itself.

Pricing is another issue that worries gamers. Physical retailers often compete by offering launch discounts, exchange schemes and promotional bundles. Such competition can bring down prices within weeks of a game’s release. Digital storefronts also hold seasonal sales, but industry analysts quoted by Reuters say publishers generally have greater control over pricing because purchases take place through their own online marketplaces.

For players who rely on buying used games or selling completed titles, the overall cost of gaming could increase over time. The impact extends beyond consumers. According to Reuters, analysts expect specialist gaming retailers to lose an important source of revenue as physical game sales decline. Businesses that depend on trading pre-owned games could face even greater challenges because digital licences cannot legally be resold.

Sony has said its decision will not affect games already released on physical discs before January 2028. Existing titles will continue to work on compatible PlayStation hardware, allowing current owners to keep using their physical collections.

However, many analysts believe Sony’s announcement offers a glimpse into the future of console gaming. Daniel Ahmad, Director of Research and Insights at Niko Partners, wrote on X shortly after Sony’s announcement that the decision “pretty much confirms PS6 will be digital only.” Reuters also cited Ahmad’s comments while reporting the announcement. Sony has not announced the PlayStation 6 or disclosed any details about its next-generation hardware, but industry observers increasingly expect physical media to play a much smaller role in future consoles.

Sony is also not alone in moving towards digital distribution. According to gaming market research firm Newzoo, PC gaming has already become overwhelmingly digital through platforms such as Steam and Epic Games Store.

Meanwhile, music has also shifted from CDs to streaming services, films have moved from DVDs to online platforms, and software companies have largely replaced boxed products with downloads and subscriptions.