Artificial intelligence is completely reshaping how we deal with cybersecurity, and the reality is that many businesses are now up against threats that evolve just as fast as the tech itself. While companies are racing to use AI to spot red flags and automate their defences, hackers are playing the exact same game—using generative AI to launch attacks that are quicker, surprisingly personalised, and a lot harder to catch.

For a country like India, where everything from digital payments to public services is moving online at a breakneck pace, getting ready for these AI-driven threats isn’t just a good idea; it’s urgent.

How the Threat Landscape is Shifting

According to Hakimuddin Wadlawala, Founder of Aquila I, attackers are no longer relying only on traditional methods such as malware, phishing and ransomware. “Generative AI can help cybercriminals automate reconnaissance, carry out social engineering campaigns, identify vulnerabilities and scale attacks much faster,” Wadlawala said.

This puts traditional security setups in a tough spot. If a system relies on manual checks or periodic monitoring, it’s going to struggle against a threat that morphs in real time. Wadlawala stresses that companies need to upgrade to AI-ready security systems—ones that can constantly analyse activity, flag weird behaviour on the fly, and react instantly.

While India has definitely made strides in building out its cyber defences, staying safe isn’t just about how many expensive security tools a company buys. It really comes down to having skilled professionals on the ground, solid threat data, tight privacy practices, and regularly testing how teams actually handle a breach when things go wrong.

The Heavy Price Tag of a Breach

The financial fallout from these attacks is getting harder to ignore. Mandar Patil, Executive Vice President at Cyble, notes that AI-powered attacks now make up about a quarter of all security breaches in India. On top of that, the average cost of a single data breach in the country has climbed to ₹25.5 crore this year—a sharp 16% jump from last year.

The silver lining is that the same AI tech causing headaches can also soften the financial blow. Patil points out that companies using AI-driven security tools save nearly ₹10 crore per breach compared to those falling behind. The worry, though? Over two-thirds of Indian businesses still haven’t integrated AI into their cybersecurity setups at all.