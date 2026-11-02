By Subind Kumar

Until recently, video surveillance essentially consisted of a camera or cameras pointed at a door, a corridor or a cash counter, quietly recording data that someone would only ever look at after something had already gone wrong. Today, this has evolved into, in some cases, command-and-control centres already knitting together tens of thousands of cameras over hundreds of cities into unified traffic, safety and emergency-response systems. The ambition behind these deployments has shifted from simply capturing footage, to acting on the information in real-time such as flagging an unattended bag, an intrusion or a traffic violation within seconds, not after a complaint is filed days later.

This shift is changing video surveillance infrastructure too. The camera and the analytics software tend to get the attention; but it is also important that a critical component such as storage does too. Storage is the component that helps decide whether an alert fires on time, whether footage is intact when it is needed, and whether a system that looked fine on day one is still trustworthy on day one thousand.

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Why “always-on” changes the storage math

The move to AI-based video analytics such as object detection, facial recognition, license-plate reading and behaviour analysis, depends on continuous, high-resolution capture. An AI model can only spot an anomaly in a frame if it’s captured; gaps in recording are effectively blind spots in the system’s judgement. This pushes cameras toward higher resolutions and toward being on all the time, not just when motion is detected, which multiplies the volume of data a storage card or drive must absorb, day after day, without a maintenance window.

That constant data writing requirement has a very specific consequence: surveillance storage needs to be high-endurance and reliable. A camera storage card isn’t written to once and read occasionally; it is overwritten in a continuous loop, for years. Storage rated for casual consumer use simply isn’t built to survive that endurance profile. This is precisely why the storage industry now designates a separate class of storage rated for continuous read-write cycles under sustained heat and vibration.

Local storage still matters in a connected world

There is also a significant argument for keeping storage local, right at the camera or the on-site recorder, along with the cloud. Connectivity in large parts of the country such as highways, industrial corridors, semi-urban campuses, is not always guaranteed. If a network link drops during precisely the moment an incident occurs, a system relying solely on cloud connectivity for its alerts and evidence has no record of what happened. Local storage addresses this potential disconnect: it keeps recording, keeps the alert logic running at the edge, and keeps the evidentiary trail intact until connectivity is restored. Cloud and local storage aren’t really competitors here; they’re complementary layers, with local storage doing the job the cloud cannot do the instant the network fails.

The failure question: nobody budgets for

Scale up any surveillance deployment, be it a metro system, a manufacturing plant, a city’s traffic grid, storage health becomes critical. This is why forward-looking deployments are starting to build in storage health monitoring as a basic requirement, rather than discovering a gap in the evidence trail only when a court or compliance audit asks for footage that no longer exists. Financial institutions in India continue to emphasise on tamper-proof, continuous recording at bank branches and ATMs is a useful reminder of how high the stakes on storage reliability actually are in regulated environments.

The bottom line is that as surveillance becomes more intelligent and real-time, the storage underneath it needs to be engineered for endurance, not treated as an afterthought line item in a tender document. As India’s cities, campuses and highways fill up with cameras that are expected to think as well as watch, the systems that will earn public and institutional trust won’t be the ones with the sharpest analytics alone. They will be the ones where the storage never quietly lets the story slip away.

The writer is vice-president & country manager, Sandisk

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.