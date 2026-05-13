The entry of artificial intelligence firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic into enterprise services could mark the beginning of a new disruption cycle for India’s IT industry. For decades, technology giants such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro built global dominance by helping enterprises modernise software systems, manage infrastructure, and execute digital transformation projects. But the rise of generative AI – and increasingly, agentic AI – is beginning to challenge the foundations of that outsourcing-led model.

Unlike earlier software waves, AI companies are no longer remaining pure technology providers. They are steadily moving up the enterprise value chain by offering AI agents, workflow automation systems, coding copilots, research assistants, and productivity platforms directly to enterprises. Instead of merely selling AI models, these firms are increasingly delivering business outcomes. “That changes the equation for traditional IT services vendors,” said Ashank Desai, founder & chairman of Mastek.

CP Gurnani, co-founder and vice-chairman, AIONOS, feels that the era of large, undifferentiated outsourced engineering headcount is giving way to something far more powerful. “We now see smaller, elite squads doing work of infinitely greater consequence. AI model companies can now deliver in weeks what previously required teams of hundreds over months.”

From Headcount to High-Consequence

For years, the Indian outsourcing industry relied heavily on labour arbitrage – deploying large engineering teams to build, customise, maintain, and support enterprise software. Revenue growth often scaled with headcount. But AI-driven automation threatens to weaken that model. Tasks such as coding, testing, documentation, customer support, and data analysis can now be automated or accelerated through AI systems.

The disruption is becoming sharper as AI firms push deeper into enterprise operations. Anthropic’s partnerships with private equity firms, for instance, may indicate a broader shift in enterprise AI adoption, said Harish Mehta, founder, Onward Technologies. According to him, enterprise AI may move from slow, CIO-led experimentation to top-down transformation driven directly by boards, CEOs, and investors.

Mehta compared the current AI moment to the early days of Microsoft Windows, when software was deployed rapidly despite imperfections. “AI may now be entering a similar phase at enterprise scale,” he said. However, he cautioned that enterprise systems ultimately depend on trust, resilience, cybersecurity, and integration – not just speed of deployment.

Industry leaders believe the challenge for Indian IT firms is real, though not existential. “The entry of OpenAI and Anthropic into enterprise workflows and partnerships with banks and private equity firms is a genuine strategic challenge for Indian IT services,” said Jaspreet Bindra, founder, AI&Beyond. “However, Indian firms still possess deep enterprise relationships, domain expertise, and global delivery capabilities – something these newer AI companies do not yet have.”

Agentic Shift

The first wave of generative AI mainly improved productivity by helping employees write code, generate content, and summarise information faster. But the next phase – agentic AI – could prove far more disruptive. Unlike traditional AI assistants, agentic systems are designed to autonomously execute workflows, coordinate tasks, make decisions, and interact with enterprise software with minimal human supervision.

That is where the threat to traditional outsourcing becomes more serious. If enterprises increasingly adopt AI-native platforms directly from model companies, demand for large outsourced engineering teams may gradually decline. Instead of hiring hundreds of developers for maintenance or business process operations, companies may rely on smaller, specialised teams overseeing AI-led workflows.

The shift could also fundamentally alter the economics of the outsourcing industry. Historically, enterprises relied on Indian IT vendors because software implementation and support were complex and resource-intensive. AI systems can now generate code, automate workflows, analyse enterprise data, and shorten deployment cycles, potentially shrinking project timelines and reducing effort-based billing opportunities.

Ganesh Natarajan, chairman, GTT Data Solutions, 5FWorld and Honeywell Automation India, believes AI model companies could eventually follow a path similar to enterprise software giants such as Oracle and SAP by building implementation ecosystems around their technologies. However, he argued that redesigning enterprise processes and rebuilding systems architecture around AI capabilities would still require experienced consultants and systems integrators.

Indian IT companies are already responding. Nearly every major firm has announced AI-focused strategies, launched proprietary AI platforms, and partnered with global model providers. They are also investing heavily in enterprise copilots, AI labs, and workforce reskilling. Gurnani said, “Indian IT firms are reinventing themselves, and the most forward-thinking among them are doing so with genuine ambition. The model of selling time and headcount is being structurally transcended. The firms that are leading are the ones which have already pivoted to selling outcomes, by taking full accountability for business results and not merely the delivery of code.”

At the same time, global clients are increasingly demanding outcome-based pricing instead of traditional time-and-material contracts. Enterprises now expect measurable productivity gains rather than simply larger offshore teams, and AI is accelerating that transition.

Still, the rise of AI giants does not necessarily signal the collapse of Indian IT. Most enterprises continue to struggle with integrating AI into legacy systems, ensuring regulatory compliance, managing proprietary data, and deploying AI safely across workflows. That leaves significant room for companies capable of acting as AI orchestration and integration partners.

The future, therefore, may not belong solely to model builders or traditional outsourcers, but to companies capable of bridging both worlds. Indian IT firms may now need to evolve from manpower-heavy software vendors into AI-enabled business transformation partners. Agentic AI could become the industry’s biggest disruption in decades – but also its next reinvention opportunity.

According to Gurnani, India has won every technology wave of the past three decades by combining cost, scale, and talent with remarkable adaptability. “This wave rewards depth, speed, and judgment; and we have all three in extraordinary abundance. The firms moving boldly today are the ones which are reskilling aggressively, repositioning as trusted AI integration partners, and investing in proprietary IP,” he summarised.