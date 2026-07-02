Following a controversy over the username feature, messaging giant WhatsApp said taking usernames is not a mandatory feature for everyone, and well-known public-figure names and their variations will be reserved for verified owners.

In a detailed frequently asked questions (FAQs) post on Thursday, the company said that it is keeping a close watch on blocks and reports to take action against scammers.

The clarification comes a day after the Centre issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, asking the company to explain the rollout within three days and pause the feature’s launch in India until consultations are completed. The government has flagged concerns over potential impersonation, phishing and online fraud.

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Security Protocols

Addressing these concerns, WhatsApp said that once the feature goes live later this year, users receiving a first-time message from an unknown sender will see the sender’s country of origin along with a warning.

“All the current measures remain in place to prevent unwanted contact, including warnings with details about unknown senders (whether they’re a new account, if you share groups, what country they’re in) and the ability to block and report,” WhatsApp said.

To further restrict unwanted contact, the company said that users can enable a “username key”, an additional security layer that requires a person to know both the username and the key before messaging. The key can be reset at any time to stop new inbound contact through usernames.

WhatsApp also said that when someone connects with a user through a username, they will not be able to access the user’s phone number.

Cross-Platform Verification

Further, users who want the same username as their Instagram or Facebook, the account will be need to linked to those accounts to verify ownership, after which they can choose to unlink them if they wish.

The company also clarified against claims that popular or high-profile usernames can be reserved by anyone. It said only legitimate account owners will be able to claim well-known public figure names.

“We enabled reservations before usernames launch later this year because we think people will feel strongly about what username they want on WhatsApp. We’re taking our time and listening to feedback so that when it rolls out later this year we get it right,” the company said.