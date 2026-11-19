A critical security vulnerability involving Java, the widely used open-source programming language by a majority of Fortune 500 companies, was uncovered by security researchers with the help of AI tools.

Called Java4Shell (CVE-2026-114938), the vulnerability was found in a performance shortcut that is used by Java to decode Base64 data faster on certain Intel and AMD processors. Base64 is a common algorithm that is used to translate binary computer data into legible text with lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, punctuation, etc.

It could potentially allow unauthenticated attackers to execute remote code on vulnerable systems, putting enterprise applications, identity platforms, and other critical software infrastructure at risk.

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The security vulnerability was first brought to light by researchers at cybersecurity startup Calif, who said that they were able to find the flaw using OpenAI’s recently launched GPT-6 Cyber AI model.

Calif researchers also found the two critical security bugs in PHP, another open-source programming language that had rung alarm bells across the world last month, forcing site owners to urgently patch their systems to prevent hackers from taking control.

Similar to PHP, Java is a programming language widely used by tech companies, banks, hospitals, airlines, and government agencies, including those with national security missions. The recent disclosure is the latest example of AI tools being used to uncover critical security vulnerabilities in widely used software, highlighting how much of the internet’s underlying infrastructure rests on systems with long-standing security flaws.

To be sure, there is no evidence yet to show that Java4Shell has been actively exploited by malicious actors to launch cyber attacks and compromise enterprise platforms.

How have tech companies and security agencies responded?

Oracle, the company which issues commercial Java licences, released a software patch for the bug on Tuesday, November 17. The OpenJDK project, in whose open-source code the bug was found, has also released a patch.

Since the OpenJDK project underpins Java builds from many vendors, even those who do not use Oracle’s Java distributions could be at risk.

This is why Amazon has issued fixes for its Corretto Java builds, while Red Hat is also working on swiftly rolling out patches for its own Java builds. Other at-risk Java distributions include Eclipse Temurin, Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, Azul Zulu, BellSoft Liberica, and SAP SapMachine.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Wednesday, November 18, issued an advisory warning that Java4Shell could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. The agency further advised those using affected versions of Oracle Java SE and Oracle GraalVM products to implement available patches immediately.

What are the immediate steps security teams should take?

Saeed Abbasi, head of Threat Research Unit (TRU) and director of Product at cybersecurity firm Qualys, has outlined the following steps.

-Reduce exposure while you wait for a patch.

-Take identity, build, and collaboration consoles off the open internet, or put them behind a VPN, until they are patched.

-Validate Base64 input and enforce input-size limits at the application boundary.

-Size limits alone will not stop this bug, because the malformed input is very short.

-The JVM flag above is the more direct stopgap because it removes the vulnerable code.

It is also worth noting that no universal exploit exists. “Each product needs its own chain, and the technique is sensitive to network conditions. That slows mass exploitation. It does not protect a specific target such as your identity provider,” Abbasi said.

The Java4Shell vulnerability discovery comes on the heels of another security incident this week, where some of the world’s most visited websites, such as Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, and Ikea, were compromised by hackers using malicious JavaScript.

The hacking campaign was aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and infecting iPhones, according to security researcher Scott Helme. The malicious code was distributed to websites belonging to 178 organisations across multiple sectors through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform.

Written by Karan Mahadik