Just when many in the tech industry thought the gap between American and Chinese AI firms remained wide, a new model from Chinese startup Zhipu is forcing to rethink. Called GLM-5.2, the open-source large language model has created unusually enthusiastic reactions from Silicon Valley founders, developers and investors. Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch said he was “almost shocked” by its coding abilities, while former Meta, Google DeepMind and Microsoft executive Matt Velloso described it as the first open model good enough to become a “daily driver,” he wrote on X.

The excitement looks similar to the moment DeepSeek’s R1 stunned the AI industry last year, reviving questions about whether the United States can maintain its lead in frontier artificial intelligence.

Why everyone is talking about GLM-5.2

The biggest reason is that GLM-5.2 combines frontier-level performance with an open-source approach. Unlike models from OpenAI and Anthropic, whose weights remain closed, GLM-5.2 allows developers to download, run and modify the system on their own infrastructure. That gives enterprises more control over costs, privacy and customisation.

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If an open model can match or outperform leading proprietary systems, it threatens one of the biggest advantages enjoyed by American AI firms, exclusive access to cutting-edge technology. For many developers, that possibility makes GLM-5.2 more significant than another benchmark victory.

A model built for coding and AI agents

Zhipu designed GLM-5.2 primarily for long-horizon software engineering tasks, coding projects and agentic workflows. The model supports a one-million-token context window, allowing it to process enormous amounts of information at once. That places it in the same category as advanced models such as Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.8 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5.

Users can also choose different reasoning settings, including higher-thinking modes that allocate more computational effort to difficult tasks. The result is a system optimised not just for answering questions but for carrying out complex, multi-step work over extended periods.

The engineering tricks behind the model

Under the hood, GLM-5.2 is a 753-billion-parameter model released under the permissive MIT open-source licence. Zhipu says one of its biggest innovations is an architecture called IndexShare.

In conventional large language models, processing long documents requires repeatedly calculating attention mechanisms, consuming significant computing power. IndexShare reduces that burden by reusing the same indexer across multiple sparse-attention layers, lowering computational requirements by nearly three times per token.

The company also upgraded its speculative decoding system through a Multi-Token Prediction layer, which increases accepted token length during inference and improves response speed. These optimisations aim to deliver frontier-level performance without proportionally increasing computing costs.

How does GLM-5.2 perform against OpenAI and Anthropic?

According to benchmark results released by Zhipu and third-party evaluations, GLM-5.2 is competing surprisingly closely with the industry’s top proprietary models.

On software engineering benchmarks such as SWE-bench Pro, it reportedly outperforms GPT-5.5. On long-horizon task completion tests, it scores slightly above GPT-5.5 and approaches the performance of Claude Opus 4.8.

The model currently ranks among the world’s strongest coding systems and sits near the top of several developer-focused leaderboards. It has also performed strongly on design-oriented evaluations, beating some larger rivals in crowdsourced assessments.

The company behind the model

Zhipu was founded in 2019 by Tsinghua University computer science professors Tang Jie and Li Juanzi. The company is regarded as one of China’s leading “AI Tigers,” a group of startups expected to challenge American dominance in advanced AI.

After listing in Hong Kong earlier this year under the name Knowledge Atlas Technology, the company attracted significant investor interest. Following the launch of GLM-5.2, analysts raised revenue forecasts, arguing the model strengthened Zhipu’s leadership position within China’s AI industry.

Why GLM-5.2 matters beyond benchmarks

The launch arrives at a sensitive moment in the US-China AI rivalry. American companies still lead in frontier AI, but policymakers and industry executives increasingly worry that the gap is shrinking. Anthropic executives have repeatedly argued that export controls and access restrictions are necessary to preserve a technological advantage that may only last another one to two years.

GLM-5.2 reinforces those concerns. The model suggests Chinese firms are not only catching up on raw capabilities but are also willing to distribute those capabilities through open-source channels. That creates a different competitive dynamic from the closed ecosystems preferred by OpenAI and Anthropic.

A DeepSeek moment all over again?

Whether GLM-5.2 ultimately proves as transformative as DeepSeek remains uncertain. Benchmark scores often fail to predict real-world adoption, and the AI industry has seen many heavily hyped models fade from attention. However, the reaction from developers suggests this launch is being taken seriously.