Want to add pictures from your Android device to Microsoft Office Inside account? Here’s how to do it l Tech Tips

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for Office Inside which will allow users to add pictures from their Android phone to Word and PowerPoint web. This move simplifies the process of transferring images from phone to PCs by allowing direct insertion of images which otherwise is a bit lengthy process.

Once the update has hit your Microsoft Inside, you will see a new “Insert picture from mobile device” command under the Insert menu on the web versions of Word and Powerpoint.

To set up this feature, start by opening an existing document or presentation in Microsoft word for the web or a Powerpoint presentation for the web. You can also create a blank new document or presentation. Once the new document opens, go to Insert and then Pictures. Select Mobile Device. Now install the link to the Windows app on your smartphone. You will be prompted to open a QR code which you need to scan using the camera app or any other scanner on your phone. Follow the instructions shown to pair your Android device with your Microsoft account. Once paired, you will be able to see all the images which you have on your smartphone. Next time you click on the ‘Insert picture from a mobile device’, you will be directed straightaway to the pictures.

Note that this feature is available only for Office 365 subscribers who have linked their subscription to office or school account.

