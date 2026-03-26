Have you ever watched a YouTube video where the sound was so bad you couldn’t understand a word? Or maybe the audio was scratchy and made your ears hurt? Honestly speaking, bad audio can ruin even the coolest video. To make matters worse for the content creators is a shaky video. What they require are tools that can elevate their creation game and streamline workflows.

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SF-180 Hybrid Solution

Ubon is targeting content creators, influencers, podcasters and vloggers with its all-new Creator Series that, among other things, comprises a wireless mic and selfie stick we received for review. The SF-180 stick offers stable, hands-free shooting with 360-degrees gimbal-style rotation, a sturdy tripod stand, and a detachable wireless remote – ideal for selfies, videos and live streaming. Basically, it functions as both a selfie stick and a stable tripod for versatile shooting. A built-in stabiliser design helps reduce shake for clearer photos and steadier videos. Its remote is pretty useful, enabling hands-free photo and video capture from a distance. At Rs 3,650, this Ubon accessory is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for travel, vlogging and daily use.

GT-440 Wireless Advantage

On the other hand, the GT-440 (Rs 1,299) is a compact HD mic with wide device compatibility and fast Type-C charging for reels, shorts, and live streams. It boasts a highly sensitive microphone that captures even the slightest nuances of your voice.

A wireless range of 20 metres allows you to roam around without being tethered to a device, letting you focus on your content seamlessly. An intelligent noise reduction feature effectively filters out ambient sounds, ensuring that your voice remains the focus, even in noisy environments. The mic can easily connect to smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras, audio recorders, and various sound systems with ease. It has a long battery life.

Estimated street price:

Ubon SF-180 Selfie Stick: Rs 3,650