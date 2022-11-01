This rare limited-edition iPhone 14 Pro has a Rolex on its back and costs a bomb; can you guess the price?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro in September which was part of the Apple iPhone 14 series. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 1,39,900. Now, a luxury watches brand from UAE, Caviar has come out with its own invention and has combined the latest iPhone with a Rolex watch.

Image Credit: Caviar

The designers recently unveiled the smartphone this week. Looking at the back of the smartphone, the Rolex watch can be seen embedded. It is a 40 mm, yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. The watch comes with eight diamonds.



In terms of availability, since the smartphone is already so expensive, the Rolex watch now comes embedded at the back of the phone. It is obvious that the smartphone will come with a huge price tag. The watch will be priced at $ 135,420. If you are thinking of buying this smartphone, then you will have to be quick as this is a limited-edition smartphone with only three phones available.

Image Credit: Caviar

Speaking of its features, the case of the smartphone is made up of titanium coated with black PVD coating which has been used by Rolex to create black dials, cases and bracelets. The design has been inspired by the Blue Bird supercar of Malcolm Campbell, the man who designed the first Rolex Daytona watches.



The dashboard switches are made of 18K gold. Although the switches are functional but are present only for decorative purposes. Whereas the three decorative dials are the speedometer, oil and fuel indicators. They are too cast in 18K gold and painted with jewellery enamel.



Caviar is known for its luxury products. This is not the first time the company has come out with such an expensive product. Previously, the company launched an iPhone case which had a real 80-million-year-old T.Rex tooth, an 18K gold Air Pods and a Tesla iPhone with its own solar panel.



The Gold Rolex Daytona is a piece of art.

