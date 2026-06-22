For years, policymakers have focused on closing the digital divide by expanding internet connectivity and smartphone access. But as artificial intelligence reshapes economies, a new and potentially more dangerous gap is emerging: the intelligence divide.

The challenge is no longer just access to information. It is access to the tools, skills and intelligence needed to turn information into innovation, productivity and economic opportunity. Nations that can harness AI effectively will create more value, build stronger industries and gain a competitive edge. Those that cannot risk being left behind.

India has made remarkable progress in digital adoption. With more than 950 million internet users, it is one of the world’s largest digital markets. The country also has over five million IT professionals and a thriving startup ecosystem. Yet much of India’s workforce remains outside the AI economy.

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This is where the intelligence divide becomes a concern. AI capabilities, tools and skills are currently concentrated among a relatively small section of the population. Unless these capabilities are democratised, millions could miss out on emerging opportunities.

The consequences go beyond employment. The divide could affect access to markets, credit and financial services. Farmers who lack awareness of AI-powered tools may struggle to improve productivity. Small businesses may be unable to compete with more technologically advanced peers. Workers without AI skills could find themselves excluded from new economic opportunities.

Multi-Dimensional Risk

As the world’s most populous country, India can fully benefit from its demographic dividend only if a large share of its population participates in the AI-driven economy. The intelligence divide also has deeper dimensions. Many AI models are trained on datasets that may not fully reflect India’s social, cultural and linguistic diversity. This can lead to biases that reinforce existing inequalities. At the same time, AI adoption requires reliable electricity, computing infrastructure, data centres and high-speed connectivity – resources that remain unevenly distributed across the country.

Four-Pronged Strategy

Addressing these challenges requires a multi-pronged approach. First, India must invest heavily in AI literacy and workforce training. Employees across sectors, not just technology professionals, need access to job-specific AI skills that help them remain productive and relevant. The goal should be to make AI fluency as widespread as digital literacy became over the past decade.

Second, the country needs affordable and accessible AI infrastructure. Public-private partnerships can play a key role in expanding computing capacity while ensuring that the benefits of AI are not limited to large corporations. Democratising access must remain at the centre of policy design.

Third, India should accelerate efforts to develop AI models and applications built on local datasets and languages. Initiatives such as Bhashini can help make AI accessible to millions of citizens in vernacular languages while reducing dependence on foreign AI systems.

Finally, policymakers must create regulatory frameworks that address data protection, privacy, cybersecurity and algorithmic bias without slowing innovation.

India’s success with digital public infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker demonstrates how technology can drive inclusion at scale. AI offers an opportunity to build on that foundation and deliver even greater economic impact. The race is now about more than connectivity. It is about ensuring that every citizen has access to the intelligence, tools and opportunities needed to participate in the AI era. The faster India bridges the intelligence divide, the greater its chances of converting its demographic dividend into an economic one.

The writer is chairperson, GTT Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.