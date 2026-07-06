Ever since the momentum of AI adoption by enterprises picked up, significant attention has been directed towards developing skills at two ends of the spectrum. On one hand are programmes aimed at preparing entry-level talent with basic AI literacy, while on the other are initiatives focused on creating high-end AI talent capable of leading transformation projects. While both ends of the spectrum are important, one critical layer demands far greater attention – the middle layer of the workforce. The real opportunity lies in this segment of jobs that connects technology with domain expertise, productivity and business outcomes.

It is not just coders, engineers and AI architects who will shape AI-led transformation. Equally important are professionals in functions such as operations, quality, compliance, customer service, logistics and finance. These are specialists in their respective domains whose expertise, judgement, understanding of stakeholders and experience in managing business processes will be essential for organisations to realise the full benefits of their AI investments.

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For most organisations embarking on their AI journey, the immediate requirement is not AI architects or model builders. What they need is a workforce that understands the importance of accurate data, can read and interpret dashboards, appreciates the capabilities of emerging AI tools and is willing to experiment with them to improve business outcomes. The requirement is no longer limited to knowing how to use AI tools; it is about understanding how AI can be applied within real workplace scenarios.

This marks an important shift. AI skilling must move beyond creating familiarity with AI tools to enabling professionals to integrate them into their day-to-day workflows. Whether it is improving operational efficiency, strengthening compliance, enhancing customer service or optimising supply chains, employees must be able to contextualise AI within their own roles and identify opportunities where it can deliver better outcomes. Such an approach will not only make them more productive but also help them remain relevant in a rapidly evolving workplace while opening up opportunities for career progression.

This also calls for a shift from course-based skilling to role-based skilling. Instead of simply creating awareness of AI among middle-level executives, organisations should define the work employees will be able to perform after completing their training. Skilling programmes should be aligned to role-specific competencies and career pathways, enabling professionals to progressively acquire the tools, skills and orientation required to move into higher-value responsibilities within their domains.

For this approach to succeed, career progression must begin much earlier – while students are still in colleges and universities. As organisations redefine job roles around AI, educational institutions need to move beyond classroom-based instruction to simulated workplace environments where learners practise real tasks in manufacturing, customer service, sales, finance or operations using AI-enabled tools. Such exposure will help students understand not only the technology but also how it is applied to solve business problems.

Employer demand is already moving in this direction. The Career Outlook Report for July-December 2025 found that 70% of surveyed employers intended to hire fresh graduates for roles such as process automation analysts. These are not conventional software development roles. They require professionals who can combine domain understanding with digital capabilities to improve business processes and productivity.

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The labour market is already reflecting this shift. Demand for traditional roles involving repetitive and routine tasks – such as data entry, basic customer query handling and report formatting – is steadily declining. At the same time, organisations are creating AI-enabled roles such as process automation analysts, CRM executives and AI-enabled operations professionals. Young people entering the workforce with the right preparation will be better equipped to own these emerging career pathways and contribute meaningfully from the outset.

Estimates of AI’s impact on employment vary. Goldman Sachs estimates that nearly 300 million jobs are exposed to AI-driven automation, while the International Monetary Fund projects that around 40% of global employment is exposed to AI. More important than the precise numbers, however, is the dramatic shift taking place in the nature of work. Routine tasks will increasingly be automated, while AI will become embedded within existing jobs, creating new roles that demand a combination of technological familiarity, domain expertise and human judgement.

This is why the missing middle deserves urgent attention. It is here that India’s demographic dividend can be leveraged most effectively, provided the workforce is prepared for the changing nature of work. The future will not be shaped only by AI specialists or by employees with basic AI awareness, but by professionals who can combine AI skills with domain expertise, human judgement and workplace experience. It is this confluence that will determine the real competitive advantage for both industry and the nation.

The writer is chairperson, GTT Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.