Over a decade ago, the audio industry sold consumers a simple dream — freedom from tangled wires. Before Bluetooth earbuds arrived, untangling earphones from pockets and bags had become a daily ritual of irritation. Then came wireless audio with tiny, seamless devices that looked almost like jewellery. This transition from wired earphones to Bluetooth earbuds was among the fastest consumer tech migrations of the last decade.

Earbuds evolved from a utility into an everyday wearable, sitting alongside smartwatches and fitness bands as constant companions. India’s wireless audio market reflects that appetite, as the market is estimated at $3.86 billion in 2026, up from $3.28 billion in 2025, and is projected to touch $8.68 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual rate of 17.61%.

For years, the industry’s innovation race revolved around isolation with better active noise cancellation, tighter ear seals and deeper bass as commuters shut out traffic, office workers blocked chatter, and gym-goers drowned out noisy surroundings with high decibel Metallica. But the next phase of audio technology is moving in the opposite direction.

Open-ear earbuds — clip-on, cuff-style or bone-conduction devices that sit outside the ear canal — are rapidly becoming one of the hottest categories in wearable tech. Instead of disconnecting users from the world, these devices are designed to keep them plugged into it. From runners in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden to startup employees working from Bengaluru cafes, consumers are increasingly choosing earbuds that allow them to hear music, podcasts and calls while remaining aware of their surroundings.

The category, often referred to as Open Wearable Stereo (OWS), has grown over the past year, driven by changing work culture, fitness trends and discomfort with prolonged use of in-ear silicone buds. Premium audio companies such as Bose, Sennheiser and Shokz are now competing alongside smartphone-linked brands like Nothing, Realme and Indian wearables maker Noise. For runners and cyclists, situational awareness is the biggest attraction. Hearing traffic, announcements or approaching vehicles becomes a safety feature rather than an interruption. In offices and co-working spaces, the earbuds allow users to attend meetings or listen to podcasts without appearing completely unavailable to colleagues.

Hybrid work and always-online lifestyles have created fatigue around constant sensory shutdown. Increasingly, users want technology that blends into daily life rather than removing them from it. Open-ear earbuds fit neatly into this ‘ambient listening’ culture. People wear them during long work hours, while walking pets, grocery shopping or commuting, not necessarily for intense listening sessions, but for continuous low-level engagement with audio.

Curing Ear Fatigue

Traditional silicone-tip earbuds can create pressure inside the ear canal after prolonged use, causing what users often describe as ‘ear fatigue’. Open-ear devices avoid that entirely by leaving the canal free. The design has appealed to people who dislike the plugged-up sensation of conventional earbuds or who wear glasses and experience discomfort from overlapping audio accessories.

At the same time, audio gadgets are becoming fashion objects. The new generation of open-ear devices increasingly resembles accessories rather than tech products. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, for instance, resemble metallic ear cuffs more than headphones. Nothing Ear (Open) leans into transparent futuristic styling, while affordable Indian brands are targeting Gen Z consumers with colourful clip-on designs that mimic jewellery aesthetics.

Indian Demographic

Social media has accelerated the trend with influencers and marathon runners increasingly use open-ear models during workouts because they remain secure without sealing the ear. From Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor to Grammy-winning popstar Tyla to athletes like long-distance runner Hellen Obbiri have popularised bone-conduction headsets during training sessions. India is emerging as an important market for the category because of its mix of price-sensitive consumers and long daily usage patterns.

Open-ear audio aligns naturally with urban Indian habits with crowded public spaces, extended commutes, hybrid work schedules and rising health consciousness. “Open-wear stereo (OWS) designs are advancing rapidly in quality, design and ergonomics. Over 20 brands now offer at least one OWS model, and shipments nearly quadrupled in 2025, yet the segment remains in its early stages, highlighting significant untapped potential. CES 2026 underscored global momentum as brands improved sound quality to rival in-ear models and introduced ANC in open-ear designs,” said Anshika Jain, principal analyst, in a recent Counterpoint Research report.

Budget brands such as pTron and WeCool are offering accessible open-ear models at aggressive prices, while companies like Shokz continue to dominate among runners and fitness enthusiasts. Devices such as the SoundPEATS PearlClip Pro and EarFun Clip 2 are gaining popularity online for combining long battery life with workout stability and lightweight designs.