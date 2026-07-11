Dutch artist Ray Tijssen has unveiled Algorithmic Organisms 2.0, an AI-powered immersive audiovisual exhibition in Kuala Lumpur that blends generative imagery, spatial storytelling and immersive sound to create what organisers describe as a living, evolving digital ecosystem. Running at The Grey Box, GMBB, until July 19, the exhibition explores the relationship between AI, creativity and human perception. Organised by Jazzy Group of Companies and presented by MAISEAT, the show is supported by Malaysia’s National Art Gallery and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Suno strengthens musical ties

AI music generation company Suno has appointed two senior executives with deep music industry experience as it seeks closer collaboration with artists and record labels. Former Atlantic Records executive Grace James joins as vice president and head of artist marketing and editorial, while ex-YouTube executive Christian Bowne becomes head of music business development. James will oversee marketing efforts for artists emerging from Suno’s Spark incubator programme, while Bowne will focus on partnerships with the broader music industry.

AI documentary wins awards

Australian filmmaker and digital designer Jodie Heenan has won recognition for Guardians of the Burrow, a fully AI-generated wildlife documentary that recently received an award at the Omni International AI Film Festival. The short film openly acknowledges its AI origins, highlighting the technology’s growing role in filmmaking. Heenan argues AI enables creators to visualise stories that would

otherwise be impossible to produce. She is also part of a team using AI to reconstruct Orson Welles’ unfinished The Magnificent Ambersons, a

project criticised by Welles’ estate. Despite the backlash, Heenan believes AI should be viewed as a creative tool capable of expanding artistic possibilities rather than merely imitating existing works.

AI actor in lead role

AI-generated performer Tilly Norwood is set to headline her first feature film, Misaligned, a coming-of-age comedy-drama from London-based Particle 6 Productions. Set in a surreal digital world called the ‘Tillyverse’, the film follows an artificial being who breaks her built-in safeguards after encountering a rogue bot, gradually developing independent ambitions and emotions. The project explores themes of identity, consciousness and what its creators describe as “existential AI chaos”.

Addressing pig farm losses

South Korean agritech company WiseLake has launched PigOS, a free AI-assisted early-warning platform designed to help pig farmers identify production risks before they become costly. Built on the company’s 27 years of experience with its PigPlan management system, PigOS analyses breeding, farrowing and weaning records against country-specific performance benchmarks to flag issues such as stillbirths, return-to-estrus and piglet mortality. PigOS operates through a transparent, rule-based system where every alert can be traced to a specific criterion, leaving final decisions to farmers.

Model challenges image alterations

Nigerian-Australian model Elii Emeghebo has filed a racial discrimination complaint against Australian menswear brand Peter Jackson, alleging the company used AI to alter his facial features in a way that “whitewashed” his appearance. The retailer has admitted using AI to edit the image but denies intentionally changing his ethnicity or engaging in discrimination.

Mick Jagger rejects album ideas

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has revealed that AI failed to impress him when he sought help naming the band’s 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. During a creative block, Jagger fed an AI model his 12 preferred album titles and asked it to suggest more. The results, however, were “completely rubbish”, he said, adding that none of the AI-generated ideas were used. While Jagger remains unconvinced about AI’s usefulness in creative brainstorming, he acknowledged that the technology helped remind him that human originality still has the upper hand.