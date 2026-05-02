Swift move to trademark voice

Taylor Swift has filed trademark applications covering her voice and likeness, signalling a stronger legal push against AI misuse. Filed by TAS Rights Management, the applications include sound trademarks for phrases like “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and a visual trademark of her Eras Tour stage image. The move follows rising instances of AI-generated deepfakes, including explicit fake images and misleading political endorsements. It mirrors similar action by Matthew McConaughey, reflecting how celebrities are increasingly turning to intellectual property law to protect identity in the generative AI era.

AI sensors in care homes

A pilot over the past one year across six care homes in Dorset, UK, has shown how AI can significantly improve elderly care outcomes. Using sound and motion sensors in residents’ rooms, the system detects anomalies such as distress, restlessness or falls and alerts staff instantly. The trial recorded a two-thirds reduction in ambulance callouts and nearly 80% fewer hospital transfers. Residents reported faster response times and improved safety, demonstrating how predictive monitoring can ease pressure on healthcare systems, especially in ageing populations.

ALSO READ Meet Luna: An AI bot running a boutique store with two human staff members in California

Reconstructing Pompeii victim

Researchers at Pompeii have used AI to digitally reconstruct the face of a man killed in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The remains were found near Porta Stabia as victims attempted to flee. Developed by the Pompeii Archaeological Park with the University of Padua, the reconstruction draws on skull analysis and excavation data. The result offers a humanised understanding of the ancient tragedy, turning skeletal remains into a relatable individual. It marks a new use of AI in archaeology, blending science, storytelling to deepen public engagement with history.

Humanoid’s hug

A humanoid at a university event in China’s Shaanxi province sparked debate after it unexpectedly hugged a student during a performance. The viral incident raised questions about whether the behaviour was autonomous or remotely controlled. As robots increasingly appear in public settings, experts are calling for stricter safety protocols and clearer accountability. The incident has prompted experts to work out enhanced safety measures as robots’ participation in public events became the ‘new normal’ in China with the government’s push to showcase the country’s growing might in the field of AI.

World’s first AI art museum

A new museum called Dataland, dedicated entirely to AI-generated art, is set to open in Los Angeles on June 20. The space will feature algorithm-driven artworks, immersive installations and continuously evolving exhibits shaped by machine learning. It aims to challenge traditional ideas of authorship and creativity, positioning AI as a collaborator rather than just a tool. As generative art gains mainstream traction, Dataland reflects a broader cultural shift embracing technology-led creativity.

Meeting AI Rihanna

Rihanna’s seven-hour delay at a Fenty Beauty event in Mumbai triggered frustration among influencers, many of whom turned to AI to recreate the moment. Several posted AI-generated images posing with Rihanna, blending humour with commentary on access and exclusivity. Influencers like Parul Gulati and Smriti Khanna openly acknowledged the images were artificial. Khanna, sharing AI-generated image with Rihanna, in her caption wrote: “Met Rihanna last night and honestly, it felt like one of those ‘is this even real?’ moments. This image is actually AI-generated. I tried to capture what last night felt like, even though I couldn’t get the real picture I wanted.” The incident highlights how AI tools are increasingly used for real-time content creation and narrative control, while also raising questions about authenticity in influencer culture.

Zuckerberg bets on space-based solar power

Mark Zuckerberg is pushing futuristic energy solutions as AI power demand surges. Meta Platforms has signed agreements with startups Overview Energy and Noon Energy to tap space-based solar power, which would beam energy to Earth and store it for extended use. The initiative reflects Big Tech’s scramble to secure sustainable, long-term energy sources for data centres. Overview Energy’s infrastructure is expected to begin supplying power by the end of the decade, marking a potential shift toward orbital energy systems as AI computing scales rapidly.