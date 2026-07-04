With artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly becoming a part of our everyday lives, governments around the world are taking different approaches as to how children should interact with the technology. While some countries see AI as an essential skill that students must learn from an early age, others are placing strict limits on its use in classrooms.

The debate comes at a time when generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and other AI-powered learning assistants are becoming accessible to children. While these tools can personalise learning, simplify complex concepts and help teachers with lesson planning, experts have raised concerns about overdependence, misinformation, reduced critical thinking and privacy issues.

Recently, Norway has emerged as one of the more cautious countries when it comes to AI in schools. The government has moved to significantly restrict the use of AI by younger students while simultaneously investing in traditional learning materials, including printed textbooks.

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The authorities argue that foundational literacy and critical thinking skills are best developed through direct instruction and reading physical books, rather than by relying heavily on digital tools. While there are concerns that excessive dependence on AI may weaken children’s independent thinking and writing abilities, the approach signals a broader effort to place technology in a supporting role rather than allowing it to dominate classroom learning.

Decentralized Approach

Unlike several countries that have introduced nationwide AI education policies, the US has left decisions about AI use to individual states, school districts and schools. There is no blanket federal policy ban or mandate for AI use in classrooms. Reports indicate that in Brooklyn, New York, kids use Google Gemini for feedback after working on science experiments while the parents of students in New York City public schools have raised concerns about the use of AI in schools.

Reports state that in Oregon, more than 1,100 parents signed a petition in February urging the local school district to remove generative AI from students’ devices.

Some school districts have embraced AI by allowing teachers to incorporate it into lesson planning and student assignments, while others continue to restrict its use because of concerns about plagiarism, academic integrity and student privacy. This decentralised model has resulted in significant variation, with AI policies differing not only between states but often between neighbouring school districts.

Germany, on the other hand, has mostly rejected calls for outright AI bans in schools. Education officials have publicly described blanket prohibitions as ‘unrealistic and untenable,’ arguing that AI is becoming deeply integrated into society to simply exclude it from education. Instead, German policymakers advocate teaching students how to use AI responsibly and critically. The implementation is also handled at the state level. There are state-wide AI assistants like KAI that have been introduced to help teachers in Saxony manage their workload and create individualised instructional materials.

Aggressive Adoption

The United Arab Emirates has adopted one of the world’s most ambitious AI education strategies. The country is introducing AI education from kindergarten onwards, reflecting its broader vision of becoming a global leader in AI and emerging technologies.

So, instead of treating it as an optional subject for older students, the UAE aims to familiarise children with AI concepts from an early age. Lessons are designed to introduce age-appropriate ideas about how AI works, how it can be used responsibly and the ethical questions surrounding its growing role in society.

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Officials believe that early exposure will equip future generations with skills needed in an increasingly AI-driven economy. Poland is also taking a proactive approach by investing in specialised AI laboratories within schools. These labs are intended to provide students with practical experience in AI, robotics and related technologies. The government has announced that it will spend almost 1.9 billion zloty (€437 million) equipping the majority of primary and secondary schools with so-called AI labs before the start of the next academic year in September.

On one side are countries such as Norway that prioritise limiting AI exposure during children’s formative years, emphasising traditional learning methods and independent thinking, on the other are the UAE and Poland, which see early AI education as essential preparation for the future workforce. Meanwhile, countries including Germany advocate responsible integration rather than outright prohibition, while the US continues to allow local authorities to determine their own course.

Despite these differences, there is growing agreement on one point: AI is unlikely to disappear from education. The challenge for policymakers is not simply deciding whether children should use AI, but determining how they can benefit from the technology while preserving the fundamental skills of critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and human judgment.