Half a billion Indians open WhatsApp every day – to gossip, to work, to send money home. It is, by any measure, the most successful digital product in the country’s history. And yet, for Meta, it remains a curiously unprofitable triumph. Payments have failed to scale, commerce is a work in progress, and AI-powered services are still searching for a business model. WhatsApp has won every battle for the Indian user’s attention – except the one that matters to its balance sheet.

The regulatory scrutiny of WhatsApp’s proposed username feature is ostensibly about identity and safety. But it exposes Meta’s deeper bind: every push beyond messaging collides with privacy, trust and regulation.

The timing is critical. India is WhatsApp’s largest market and the key testing ground for Meta’s ambition to transform the app into a commerce, payments and AI-powered business platform. Unlike Facebook and Instagram, which rely on advertising, WhatsApp has limited scope to monetise personal chats. Instead, Meta is betting on businesses.

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B2B Pivot

Its strategy is to make WhatsApp the default interface for customer engagement – enabling businesses to acquire customers, offer support, process payments, manage orders and deploy AI-powered services. Industry executives say this business-to-business model, rather than consumer advertising, will determine whether WhatsApp can finally unlock meaningful revenues. “The biggest monetisation lever is not advertising inside the chat inbox,” says Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO of ReBid. “The opportunity is in business messaging, click-to-WhatsApp commerce, AI-led customer service, payments, catalogues, order management and eventually financial services.”

Meta has spent the past few years putting the building blocks in place. WhatsApp Business has become a widely used customer engagement tool, while click-to-WhatsApp advertising, product catalogues, integrations with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and AI-powered business agents are intended to turn conversations into transactions. India already contributes more than half of WhatsApp’s global business messaging revenue, underscoring its strategic importance.

On paper, the opportunity is enormous. India combines WhatsApp’s massive user base with the world’s largest real-time payments ecosystem through UPI, millions of small businesses and consumers increasingly comfortable interacting with brands over chat.

Yet converting that opportunity into revenue has proved far more difficult. WhatsApp’s greatest strength – user trust – is also its biggest commercial constraint. “People trust WhatsApp precisely because it has remained one of the least commercial spaces on their phone,” says Madhu Viswanathan, associate professor of marketing at the Indian School of Business (ISB). “Every monetisation initiative risks weakening that trust.”

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Unlike Instagram or Facebook, users do not open WhatsApp to browse content or discover products. They use it to communicate with people they already know, making intrusive advertising or unsolicited commercial messaging far harder to scale. As a result, Meta’s model increasingly revolves around charging businesses rather than consumers. Enterprises are expected to pay for richer customer engagement tools, AI-enabled support, automated workflows and conversational commerce instead of relying on traditional advertising.

WhatsApp’s monetisation challenge is fundamentally one of context, says Kartik Mehta, chief business officer and head of Asia at Channel Factory. “The platform has massive reach but lacks a native advertising environment. You can’t interrupt a private conversation the way you can a social feed,” he says. “The real monetisation levers are business messaging, click-to-WhatsApp ads and AI-powered in-chat commerce. Once users can discover products, transact and access support without leaving a chat thread, WhatsApp becomes a genuine commerce platform.”

UPI Hurdle

Payments illustrate the challenge. WhatsApp Pay entered India’s UPI ecosystem well after PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm had entrenched consumer habits. Today, WhatsApp Pay accounts for less than 1% of UPI transactions, according to industry estimates, while PhonePe and Google Pay together control nearly 80% of the market. Even if the National Payments Corporation of India’s proposed market-share cap reshapes competition, analysts say that alone is unlikely to solve WhatsApp’s monetisation challenge.

Commerce faces similar hurdles. Although businesses increasingly use WhatsApp to engage customers, the journey often remains fragmented across product discovery, payments, fulfilment and after-sales service. Without a seamless experience, conversational commerce will struggle to scale.

According to Dingra, Meta must solve three interconnected problems: trust, utility and ecosystem integration. Businesses need better tools to acquire and retain customers, users need confidence that commercial conversations remain permission-led rather than spam-driven, and payments must become a natural part of the customer journey instead of an added feature.

Some experts believe the larger opportunity lies beyond transactions. Rather than monetising conversations themselves, WhatsApp could generate greater value by monetising AI-powered business workflows and customer intelligence built around trusted interactions.

Meta’s problem, then, is an enviable one – and a maddening one. It owns the most trusted piece of digital real estate on half a billion Indian phones, yet the very trust that makes WhatsApp indispensable is what makes it so hard to sell from. Acquiring users was the easy part; Meta cracked that years ago. The harder test is turning India’s favourite messaging app into a profitable business ecosystem without making it feel like a marketplace. Get it wrong, and WhatsApp risks losing the one asset no rival can replicate: the user’s unguarded attention.