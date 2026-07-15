Synup, a marketing platform, has rolled out Sydekick, a new autonomous AI agent built to actually execute local marketing work rather than just handing off advice.

The release comes alongside a ground-up rebuild of Synup’s platform, placing the agent directly at the core of its suite. According to the company, Sydekick runs on a dedicated agentic system featuring native memory, custom tools, and specialised integrations, all powered by LLMs and inference architecture managed in-house.

For local marketing teams, daily operations usually mean endless hours spent updating business listings, drafting review replies, pumping out localised posts, running SEO audits, and tracking metrics. Sydekick aims to offload that grunt work by handling those actions on a schedule, giving teams a chance to review and approve everything first.

The system holds onto context across different workspaces, locations, accounts, and threads. It natively manages listings, reviews, updates, analytics, and AI search visibility, while hooking into over 5,000 integrations. Users can interact with it either within Synup or directly via Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Moving Beyond Standard Recommendations

While most traditional AI tools just throw out text ideas or suggestions and leave you to do the rest, Sydekick actually does the heavy lifting. Marketing agencies can run the whole thing behind their own branded dashboard, which means client relationships and approval processes stay completely in their hands. On top of that, teams can set up recurring playbooks to automatically take care of repetitive tasks like regular posts, SEO audits, and drafting review responses.

Human control remains baked into the setup: every proposed action sits in an approval queue before going live, with full audit trails and client-level usage tracking. Synup notes that across active workspaces, 94% of Sydekick’s proposed actions get approved without a single edit.

Built on 13 Years of Business Data

The launch leans heavily on Synup’s existing footprint, which spans 100+ publisher integrations and 13 years of historical business data and logic. The platform serves nearly 5,000 agency partners today, and three of the top ten listings providers in the US rely on its API infrastructure.

Alongside the tool, Synup is switching up its business model. Instead of relying purely on fixed per-seat software pricing, they are introducing usage-based credits where clients pay based on the actions the agent executes.

“We are excited to progress to the next transition for our business and our industry, building a truly agentic offering across the value chain — from application tooling to memory to inference,” said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup.

AI Agents Growth in 2026

The global AI agents market hit $12 billion early in 2026, and experts reckon it’s on track to reach $52.62 billion by 2030—mostly driven by the roughly 2.2 billion AI assistants expected to be active by then. It signals a real, permanent move toward autonomous business operations, considering nearly 88% of companies have already folded these agents into their everyday workflows.

Healthcare, finance, and retail are leading the charge in adopting these digital workers, mainly because cutting operational costs by 45% while bumping overall productivity by around 25% is just too good an outcome to pass up.