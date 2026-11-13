Audio streaming platform Spotify, on Thursday , November 12, launched audiobooks in India, expanding its streaming experience beyond music and podcasts. The service, which is available from November 13, introduces over 3.5 lakh English titles and nearly 7,000 audiobooks in Indian languages. With this, users can now access audiobooks along with their favourite music and podcasts through the Spotify app.

Spotify is also bringing a dedicated subscription plan named Audiobooks+ which is priced at Rs 199 per month, and comes with the 15 hours of audiobook listening. The subscription is available for Spotify Free and Premium users. The company said that listeners who run out of their monthly allocation can buy additional listening hours or directly buy individual audiobook titles.

In India, the initial audiobook catalogue will include titles across languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with its English collection. The selection features an assortment of literary works such as Premchand’s Godaan, Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan and Rabindranath Tagore’s Kabuliwala. Other titles include Dharamvir Bharati’s Gunahon Ka Devta and Ami Ganatra’s Mahabharata Unravelled.

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“Storytelling in India has always been as much about listening as reading. By bringing audiobooks to Spotify, we are making books as accessible as the music and podcasts our listeners already enjoy,” said Amarjit Singh Batra, General Manager, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, and Managing Director, India, at Spotify. Apart from having an expansive collection, the streamer will also offer personalised book recommendations and charts to help users discover titles based on their interests. Users can explore genres including thrillers, mysteries, romance, self-help and fantasy.

One of the notable features coming to India is Page Match, which allows users to scan the ISBN of a physical book and continue listening to its audiobook from the corresponding page. According to the platform, over one million people globally have used the feature since its introduction in February. Besides, users will be able to download audiobooks for offline listening and use a sleep timer that automatically stops when they fall asleep.

Spotify’s launch of the feature in India comes at a time when there is a growing interest in audiobooks globally. According to the company, its monthly audiobook listeners have increased by around 40 per cent year-on-year, while listening hours have grown by over 30 per cent. In the US, listeners aged 18 to 34 account for 57 per cent of audiobook users on the platform.

Additionally, the company also announced the availability of Spotify for Authors in India. The service allows independent and self-published writers to distribute their audiobooks on the platform, access listener insights from around the world, and use marketing tools such as redemption codes. The partnerships are non-exclusive, meaning authors retain the freedom to distribute their work through other platforms.

To access audiobooks, users need to update their Spotify app, open the Audiobooks hub or search for a title, select a book and subscribe to Audiobooks+.