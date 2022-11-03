SMARTWATCHES: Reliable health data at your fingertips

It started as a trickle and has steadily transformed into a flood of sorts – the development and subsequent introduction of smartwatches, fitness bands and activity trackers into the marketplace. I still remember the early birds – Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, to name a few – whose wearables still find ready acceptance among the consumers. While they rely upon their devices to easily monitor multiple physiological parameters on a regular basis, it is widely seen that trust and reliability

is a key determinant in the purchase decision.

Let’s face it, there are numerous device makers around, however, the problem for many companies today is that they don’t communicate enough value, benefit, and other differentiating factors. We pick two new wearables from fairly well-known brands that tick all the boxes right.

Titan Talk

The new offering from one of India’s most trusted watchmakers is Titan Talk, a wrist-wear that serves both fashion and fitness needs of the audience. Available at the launch price of `9,995, it comes in four colour variants—Black, Rose Gold, Blue and Silver and connects with the Titan Smart World App which is compatible with Android Version 8.0 and above; iOS version 12.1 and above.

First things first, Titan Talk has a good set of features and a sturdy build. For instance, it sports the BT calling feature with CrystalVoice Technology, AMOLED display and five days of battery life.

Moving further, you get around 20 dedicated sports modes, and more than 100 watch faces.

Titan Talk offers advanced technology in sync with the lifestyle of the consumers through its health and fitness features such as heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, menstrual tracker, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2 monitor). There’s a calculator, in-built games, music storage, music control, camera control, and weather alert along with notification alerts, basically the wrist-wear provides a seamless functional experience to the users.

How accurate is it? Well, based on the evaluation period, I can safely say it’s accurate enough to properly capture almost everything you’re trying to measure. A great accessory for the health-conscious lot.

GOQii Smart Vital 2.0

Most people only check their ECG once they have suffered a cardiac episode, even though it is a quick and inexpensive test. GOQii Smart Vital 2.0 can record a single lead ECG off the user’s wrist and will make diagnosis reports readily available to the users. The ECG feature also shows promise in Atrial Fibrillation (A-Fib) detection and management and could enable users to take a more active role in their health care.

Best for heart rate and activity tracking, the GOQii Smart Vital 2.0 watch has a 1.57-inch Full Touch colour display. The watch has a decent lightweight body and a good holding strap. The product has a 7-day battery life. GOQii has a good reputation in the health segment and their new product is great for keeping a tab of your health data.

Titan Talk

KEY FEATURES

* BT Calling & AMOLED display

*20 multisport modes

* 1.39-inch display, 462 ppi

* 5-day battery life

* 100+ watch faces

* Music storage and playback

* Estimated street price: `9,995

GOQii Smart Vital 2.0

KEY FEATURES

* 1.57-inch Full Touch Colour Display

* Fitness tracker (steps, distance, calories burned, active time)

* Measures ECG, BP, SpO2, body temperature, heart rate

* Multiple exercise modes

* Woman health

* Upto 7 days battery life

* Estimated street price: `9,999 (3-month coaching and insurance)