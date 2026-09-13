Lava has been finding its feet in the crowded smartphone market with a fairly simple formula: aggressive pricing, useful specifications and a focus on features that matter in everyday use. Its two new phones – the Virat V1 and Virat V1 Pro – follow the same approach. Both offer 5G connectivity, large displays, Android 16 and 6,000mAh batteries. The V1 is priced at Rs 11,999, while the Pro costs Rs 13,999 and adds a few upgrades.



At first glance, there isn’t much separating the two. Both have 6.75-inch HD+ displays and are powered by the Unisoc T8200 processor. They also run Android 16 and come with 6,000mAh batteries. The V1 gets 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Pro comes with 6GB RAM with 6GB virtual RAM and 128GB storage. The bigger difference, though, is in the cameras.



The V1 has a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The Pro moves up to a 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera. For someone who takes a lot of pictures or uses the phone for social media, that is likely to be a more noticeable upgrade than the extra RAM alone.

ALSO READ ‘The next AI phase will be about control & scale’: Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India & South Asia The 6.75-inch display is useful for watching videos, browsing and scrolling through social media. It is still an HD+ panel, though, so don’t expect the sharpness you get from more expensive phones. The higher refresh rate does make scrolling and animations feel smoother. For everyday use, the large screen does its job well.



Performance is fairly straightforward. The Unisoc processor handles messaging, browsing, streaming and regular multitasking without much difficulty. These aren’t phones designed for heavy gaming, particularly when you push them harder. The extra RAM on the Pro helps when moving between apps, while the additional storage is useful for users who keep a lot of photos, videos and apps on their phones. For basic use, however, the V1 has enough to get most of the job done.



The 6,000mAh battery is one of the more useful features on both phones. It should comfortably get most users through a full day and can stretch further with lighter use. The Pro supports 18W charging, which is adequate but not particularly fast. The IP64 rating is another useful addition, offering protection from dust and water splashes. ALSO READ When algos run gig work Lava’s pitch is fairly straightforward: give buyers the essentials without pushing the price too high. With strong competition from Redmi, realme and Motorola, the Virat series brings together a large display, 6,000mAh battery, 5G and Android 16 at prices aimed squarely at budget buyers.



SPECIFICATIONS

Lava Virat V1 5G

IP64 rated dust and water resistance

6.75-inch HD+ display

Unisoc T18200 octa-core chipset

Android 16 OS

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

13MP AI rear camera, 5MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery, 18W fast charging

Estimated price: Rs 11,999



SPECIFICATIONS

Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G

6.75-inch HD+ display

Unisoc T18200 processor

Android 16 OS

6GB+6GB RAM, 128GB storage

50MP AI rear camera, 8MP selfie camera

6000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support

Estimated price: Rs 13,999