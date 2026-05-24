The premium wireless headphone market is crowded with big names such as Sony, Bose, Apple and JBL. Most brands today focus on strong bass, stylish designs and powerful noise cancellation. But with the HDB 630 wireless headphones, Sennheiser is taking a slightly different approach – delivering studio-like sound quality in a wireless format meant for everyday users.

At first look, the HDB 630 does not try too hard to stand out visually. The design is simple, clean and premium without being flashy. The earcups are soft and well-cushioned, while the lightweight frame makes the headphones comfortable for long listening sessions. Whether you are working from home, travelling or watching movies late at night, comfort is one area where these headphones perform extremely well.

The biggest highlight, however, is audio quality. This is where the HDB 630 clearly distances itself from many mainstream rivals. Unlike several consumer headphones that boost bass heavily to create an exciting sound, Sennheiser has tuned these headphones for clarity and balance. Vocals sound natural, instruments are detailed and the overall listening experience feels rich without becoming overwhelming.

Bass lovers will still find enough punch here, especially while listening to electronic music or watching action films. But the bass never overpowers vocals or background instruments. That balanced tuning makes the headphones equally suitable for Hindi film songs, podcasts, jazz, classical music and even long YouTube listening sessions.

High-Res Connectivity

The HDB 630 also supports high-quality wireless audio codecs such as aptX Adaptive and aptX HD, helping improve sound quality over Bluetooth. Through USB-C connectivity, users can even enjoy higher-resolution audio playback. Sennheiser’s companion app also allows users to customise the sound profile according to personal taste.

Premium Standoff

Noise cancellation is effective for flights, offices and daily commuting, although rivals such as Sony’s WH-1000XM series and Bose QuietComfort Ultra still have a slight edge in blocking external noise completely. However, where the HDB 630 fights back strongly is pure sound quality. Compared to many rivals, including some offerings from Apple and JBL, the Sennheiser headphones sound more refined and natural rather than overly processed.

Battery life is another strong point. Sennheiser claims upto 60 hours of playback on a single charge, which comfortably places the HDB 630 among the best in the premium category. For frequent travellers and professionals constantly on calls or music streaming, that long battery backup can become a major advantage.

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Priced in the premium segment at around ₹45,000, the HDB 630 is clearly not targeted at casual buyers looking for budget headphones. Instead, it is aimed at users who genuinely care about sound quality and want a more immersive listening experience.

In a market dominated by feature-heavy lifestyle headphones, Sennheiser has focused on what it does best – sound. And for listeners who prioritise audio performance over flashy gimmicks, the HDB 630 emerges as an impressive premium wireless headphone indeed.

KEY FEATURES

42mm Sennheiser transducers

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

60 hour battery life

Active noise cancelling

BTD 700 USB-C Dongle included

Estimated street price: Rs 44,990