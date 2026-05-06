Samsung seeks to step up its enterprise play by investing in physical experience centres, including the latest one in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and overseas markets, to enable enterprises to experience solutions in real-world environments.

These centres help accelerate decision-making by allowing clients to visualise deployments across sectors, said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung.

The company said that its Business Experience Studios (BES) footprint has been expanded with the latest Gurugram edition, positioning them as live demonstration hubs where enterprises can experience sector-specific technology deployments in real-world environments.

The BES centres are designed to showcase use cases across sectors including retail, banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, education and hospitality, demonstrating how AI-enabled connected systems can improve operational efficiency, customer engagement and scalability.

Sethi added that Samsung is embedding AI capabilities directly into its enterprise portfolio, with tools such as translation, summarisation and intelligent search in order to improve workforce productivity and enable more data-driven operations.

The centres also function as co-creation hubs, allowing Samsung to work with enterprises and partners to build customised deployments and accelerate implementation timelines.

To address the cybersecurity concerns, Samsung is bundling its proprietary security platform, Samsung Knox, as part of its enterprise offerings.