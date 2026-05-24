Samsung’s new flagship smartphones – Galaxy S26 and S26+ – are not dramatic reinventions. The company has focused on improving the things most users actually care about: battery life, display quality, cameras, speed and smarter AI features. For Indian buyers spending close to Rs 1 lakh on a smartphone, that practical approach may work well.

Both phones carry Samsung’s familiar premium design with flat edges, slim bezels and a clean-looking rear camera setup. They feel solid and premium in hand without being flashy. The Galaxy S26 is the smaller of the two, featuring a 6.3-inch display, while the S26+ comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen. The difference may sound small on paper, but in everyday use it matters. The Galaxy S26 feels easier to handle with one hand and fits comfortably into pockets. The S26+, meanwhile, is better suited for users who spend more time watching videos, gaming or working on their phones.

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Samsung’s displays continue to be among the best in the smartphone market. Colours look rich, scrolling feels smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, and outdoor visibility is noticeably better – an important factor for Indian users dealing with bright sunlight for most of the year.

Under the Hood

Performance is fast across both devices. Samsung has equipped the phones with its latest Exynos 2600 processor, paired with upto 12GB RAM and storage options that go upto 512GB. Apps open instantly, multitasking feels effortless and gaming runs smoothly even during extended sessions.

Samsung has also improved its AI-powered features this year. Galaxy AI can now help summarise notes, improve writing, translate calls in real time and make search more conversational. Some AI features still feel experimental, but others are genuinely useful for daily use, especially for professionals, students and users who regularly switch between English and Indian languages while messaging or working.

Battery life is one of the bigger differences between the two phones. The Galaxy S26 gets a 4,300mAh battery, while the S26+ packs a larger 4,900mAh unit along with faster charging support. Heavy users who stream videos, attend video meetings or spend long hours on 5G networks will likely prefer the Plus model.

The cameras remain dependable, though Samsung has not made major hardware changes. Both phones feature a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor. In daylight, photos come out sharp, colourful and social media-ready. Samsung’s image processing continues to favour vibrant colours, which many Indian users generally prefer. Night photography is good too.

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Samsung’s biggest strength, however, may be reliability. The company is promising upto seven years of software and security updates, which is important at a time when people are holding onto premium phones for longer periods.

Competition in the premium smartphone segment is now intense. Apple’s iPhone 17 remains the biggest rival thanks to its ecosystem and brand appeal. Brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, vivo, continue to attract buyers by offering fast charging and flagship-like performance at lower prices.

Still, Samsung’s advantage lies in balance. The Galaxy S26 offers a compact flagship experience that is becoming increasingly rare, while the S26+ delivers a bigger screen and stronger battery life without becoming too expensive or bulky.

For users upgrading from older Galaxy devices or mid-range smartphones, both phones deliver a polished and dependable flagship experience. They may not feel revolutionary, but they get most things right – and for many buyers, that matters more.

Estimated street price: Samsung Galaxy S26: Rs 79,999; Galaxy S26+: Rs 1,19,999 (12GB/256GB)