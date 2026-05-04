The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G doesn’t try too hard to impress – and that’s exactly where its appeal lies. It is a well-made, well-rounded phone with a clean design, a bright display, dependable battery life, and a software experience that Samsung has steadily refined over the years.

The first thing you notice is the display. The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, now with slimmer bezels, is well-suited for everyday use – whether scrolling through social media, watching videos, or casual gaming. It is sharp, smooth, and vibrant, and the phone carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the device runs on an octa-core Exynos 1680 (4 nm) chipset, paired with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, with 256GB of internal storage. Performance is tuned for steady, everyday use, handling multitasking, streaming, messaging, and light gaming without much friction.

The camera setup follows a familiar Samsung approach. A 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens offer a reliable all-round package. In good lighting, images tend to have balanced colours and consistent output. The 12MP front camera and video features are practical for selfies and calls. A 5000mAh battery with 45W charging may not stand out on paper, but it supports consistent, day-to-day usage.

What stands out about the A57 is not any single feature, but how everything works together. The Voice Recorder app now includes transcription, making it easier to revisit meetings, lectures, or calls by converting audio into text. AI Select is more accessible via a long press on the Edge Panel, surfacing contextual actions to extract text or create content without manual selection. It also supports drag-and-drop in multi-window mode, allowing users to move images into Samsung Notes or the Photo Editor more easily.

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Circle to Search enables on-screen search with a simple gesture. Other photography tools include Object Eraser for removing unwanted elements, Best Face for selecting better expressions in group shots, and Edit Suggestions that analyse images and recommend adjustments. Auto Trim simplifies basic video editing.

Overall, the A57 is built around practical strengths. The design is clean, the display is sharp, and day-to-day performance remains smooth and consistent.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1680 (4nm)

Operating system: One UI 8.5 based on Android 16

Memory & storage: 8/12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+12MP+5MP (rear), 12MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W wired charging

Estimated street price: Rs 62,499 (12GB+256GB)