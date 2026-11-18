Rockstar Games is actively promoting Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to hundreds of thousands of followers on Chinese social media ahead of Thursday’s global release, even though the crime-themed title lacks regulatory approval for sale in mainland China, according to Reuters.

On November 12, the US-based developer published a video on its verified account on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, urging players to preload the game before its November 19 launch. A Reuters review confirmed that both the account and the promotional clip remained accessible to users on Wednesday.

Douyin Push Meets Strict Chinese Regulations

In the Mandarin-language clip, Rockstar announced that Grand Theft Auto VI is available for preloading on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S consoles. Verified under Rockstar International Limited and displaying a Shanghai IP location, the Douyin page had drawn roughly 480,000 followers and more than 300,000 likes by Wednesday.

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The strong engagement underscores the continued appetite for major Western entertainment in China, where regulators strictly vet video games—screening out violent, sexually explicit, or politically sensitive material—before granting import licences.

Massive Global Preorder Demand

Anticipation for the release has translated into record pre-launch numbers. According to Reuters, Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates that roughly 15.9 million digital copies were preordered worldwide as of November 17, generating about $1.54 billion in revenue. Similarly, industry researcher Newzoo projects global sales to reach between $3.25 billion and $5.2 billion during the game’s launch week.

Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 230 million copies since debuting in 2013, ranking among the best-selling video games of all time.

Rockstar’s outreach comes as Beijing prioritises domestic game development while keeping tight limits on foreign titles. Regulator data cited by Reuters shows China approved 1,708 domestic online games between January and October 2026, compared with just 58 imported titles.

What is GTA 6?

The GTA series is known for open-world gameplay involving carjacking, police shootouts, and free-roaming crime across fictionalised US cities; the Grand Theft Auto series has never been officially approved for sale in mainland China. GTA 6, which ends a 13-year wait since GTA V and follows two protagonists in a fictionalised version of Miami, does not appear on Beijing’s list of approved imports.

Chinese players routinely bypass local restrictions by using overseas console storefronts or buying imported physical boxes that contain digital download codes. On Douyin, one Beijing-based user shared an unboxing video of what he said was a Hong Kong edition of the game, purchased for roughly 500 yuan ($75), reported Reuters.