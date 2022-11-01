Realme 9i, Redmi 11 Prime, iQOO Z6 Lite best 5G phones under Rs 15,000 | Buyer’s Guide November 2022

With the launch of the 5G network, 5 G-enabled smartphones will be the best option for anyone looking to buy a new phone now. The below-mentioned list states out five smartphones which cost below Rs 15,000 and yet, offer good value.

Here is the list of 5 best 5G smartphones which are priced under Rs 15,000

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9i 5G is an affordable smartphone which is priced at Rs 14,499. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 paired with 4GB RAM.

In terms of photography, at the back, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP+ 2 MP +2 MP triple rear camera and on the front, there is 8 MP camera. Realme 9i 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 7nm process technology. The device comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a camera at the back which includes 50 MP and 2 MP lens.

Poco M4 5G

Priced at Rs 15,199, Poco M4 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700. The smartphone comes with dual SIM 5G which also includes support for seven bands. It comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. Poco M4 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery.

For photography, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50 MP primary came and a 2 MP secondary camera. On the front, the phone comes with an 8 MP camera.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes priced at Rs 13,999. The device comes powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. It comes with a display of 120Hz, a 50 MP eye autofocus camera. The smartphone boasts a battery of 5000mAh along with 18W fast charging.

Motorola Moto G51 5G

Motorola Moto G51 5G smartphone comes priced at Rs 14,949. The device comes in a solo variant which is 4GB and 64GB inbuilt storage. Moto G51 5G comes powered by Snapdragon 480+ octa-core 2.2 GHz processor. The device boasts a battery of 5000mAh battery.

For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP. While on the front, the smartphone comes with a 13 MP camera.

