Rapz Active 786 Smartwatch: This promises freedom from wires

Smartwatches might have become an indispensible device for the health and fitness conscious lot, however, we all want these to have quick and hassle-free charging — a feature normally found in high-end Apple and Samsung wrist-wear. Rapz has brought this mainstream with its Active 786 smartwatch, with Bluetooth calling, wireless charging and more at Rs 4,999.

The Active 786 has been designed with a 200mAh Lithium-ion battery and a display of 1.69-inch IPS screen (3D dynamic dial) that smoothly transitions into silicone band, giving it a more versatile look. The watch features seven active fitness modes along with a step-counting function that records the number of steps taken during the day. There are hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls, SMS, and social media alerts along with weather updates as a part of practical tools.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 1 gets another price revision; price in India dropped by up to Rs 2,000

With 30 minutes of charging time, the Active 786 can outlast 15 days of continuous usage, be it activity tracking during the day or sleep monitoring at night, thanks to its large 200mAh Lithium-ion battery. The watch charger is wireless and instantly connects the watch into place for charging.

The Active 786 is compatible with the M2WEAR app for both Android and iOS. In both the watch and the app, the data is clearly displayed for easy understanding of health patterns.