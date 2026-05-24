The modern gadget ecosystem has quietly created a new everyday problem: too many chargers, too many cables and never enough plug points. A typical user today carries a laptop, smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds and often a tablet as well. Accessory brands are now responding with smarter charging products designed to reduce clutter while improving charging speeds and convenience. Three recent products — the Oakter 65W GaN Charger, Ubon 3-in-1 Charging Station Pro and UltraProlink Boost Unity 105 — approach this challenge in very different ways.

The Oakter 65W GaN charger is clearly built for users who are constantly on the move. Thanks to GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, the charger remains compact without compromising on power output. It can comfortably handle ultrabooks, flagship smartphones and tablets, making it a practical replacement for carrying multiple charging adapters. It has an LED light indicator and offers protection against over-voltage, short-circuit and overheating. During usage, the charger performs reliably with consistent charging speeds and minimal heating. The inclusion of a long USB-C cable in the box also adds convenience for travellers and professionals who want a simple plug-and-go solution.

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What makes the Oakter charger stand out is its portability. It slips easily into a backpack or even a pocket, yet delivers enough power for devices such as the MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy smartphones or iPads. For users looking for a single compact charger for work and travel, this is perhaps the most practical option among the three. You can pick it for Rs 1,599 on Amazon.

Ecosystem Convenience

The Ubon 3-in-1 Charging Station Pro (22W) targets a very different audience — users deeply invested in wireless ecosystems. Designed as a foldable charging dock, it can simultaneously charge a smartphone, smartwatch and TWS earbuds. The magnetic alignment system works well with compatible devices and helps maintain proper positioning during charging. Its clean, minimalist design also makes it suitable for bedside tables and office desks. It is also quite affordable at Rs 1,449.

In daily use, the Ubon charger scores high on convenience. Instead of dealing with separate charging cables for every device, users can simply place their gadgets on the dock and walk away. The foldable design also makes it surprisingly travel-friendly. However, wireless charging still cannot match the speed and efficiency of wired charging, especially for heavy smartphone users. This is more about convenience and reducing clutter than achieving the fastest charging times.

Powerhouse Hub

At the other end of the spectrum sits the UltraProlink Boost Unity 105, which is designed for users managing several devices at once. Unlike the compact Oakter or lifestyle-focused Ubon, this is a serious desktop charging station with multiple USB-C and USB-A ports capable of powering laptops, phones, tablets and accessories simultaneously. The use of GaN 5 technology helps with heat management and power efficiency, even when several devices are connected together.

The biggest advantage of the Boost Unity 105 is its ability to replace an entire charging setup on a work desk. Instead of occupying multiple wall sockets, users can centralise charging through a single hub. Support for fast-charging standards such as PD, PPS and Quick Charge ensures compatibility across brands and devices. While portability is not its strength, it works extremely well as a permanent workstation accessory for professionals, creators and households with multiple gadgets. It retails for Rs 4,999.

Taken together, these three products reflect how charging accessories are evolving beyond simple adapters. The Oakter charger focuses on compact fast charging for mobility, the Ubon station emphasises convenience and cable-free simplicity, while the UltraProlink hub is designed for users who want one centralised charging solution for an entire desk setup. The right choice ultimately depends on whether portability, wireless convenience or multi-device power management matters most to the user.