With Apple, Samsung and other brands ditching headphone jacks and slimming down handsets, built-in speakers aren’t enough. People want a simple wireless way to boost audio – Bluetooth speakers fill that gap perfectly. They’re apt for small gatherings, impromptu parties and road trips. Take the Tempt Rebel Air, for instance. At 1k, it sits in the ultra-affordable segment and its pitch is simple: deliver punchy bass and decent loudness in a very compact form.

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Rugged Engineering

This is a 5W speaker that comes in a portable, rugged design. It uses a 52mm neodymium driver + passive radiator, which helps deliver fuller sound. It has a battery life of upto 8 hours, is lightweight with IPX5 water resistance and comes with a lanyard for travel and outdoor use. Pairing is easy, there’s a built-in mic for calls, plus FM radio. It offers good clarity for casual listening.

Beyond the Basics

There are plenty of options available in this segment, like JBL’s Go Essential speaker, boAt Stone speaker, among others. However, I feel that the Tempt speaker offers a few extras like FM or mic, alongside good bass, that makes it a good pick if you need a travel-friendly, rugged offering.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,199