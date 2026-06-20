For over a decade, smartphones seemed to have killed the compact camera as phone cameras improved. People abandoned dedicated devices, pushing the camera industry into one of its longest downturns, but in an unexpected reversal, the smallest cameras are now leading the industry’s recovery.

From DJI’s Osmo Pocket series to the newly launched Insta360 Luna Ultra, pocket-sized cameras are experiencing a record-breaking surge in demand globally, driven by a mix of social media culture and creator economy needs. According to Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) data, monthly shipment volumes of pocket cameras in early and mid-2026 reached between 117% and 148% of the levels seen in 2025 in the same period. In contrast, traditional full-frame interchangeable lens cameras have slipped to roughly 80% of their previous year’s volumes.

The resurgence is remarkable considering where the market stood just a few years ago. When DJI launched the first Osmo Pocket in 2018, the product occupied a niche corner of the camera world. Smartphones were rapidly improving as lenses evolved front and back, and millennials saw little reason to carry an extra camera, keeping the device in its velvet pouch tucked in the household tech drawer never to be seen again, until their GenZ relatives dug it out.

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That digging likely began in 2024. Global camera shipments started growing again for the first time in nearly two decades. Industry data showed that cameras with built-in lenses, including compact cameras and pocket gimbals, recorded a sharp increase in sales. Two trends collided at the same time with Gen Z’s fascination with retro digital-camera aesthetics and content creators’ search for lightweight alternatives to bulky professional setups.

Pocket Powerhouses

That momentum has accelerated into 2026, turning pocket cameras into one of consumer electronics’ hottest categories. The recent launches of the Insta360 Luna Ultra and DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 Pro have intensified competition. Insta360 unveiled the Luna Ultra on June 10, while DJI followed days later with the Osmo Pocket 4 Pro. The devices pack features once associated with professional filmmaking gear into gadgets that fit into a jacket pocket.

In India, the premium end of the segment is led by DJI, a Chinese tech company, headquartered in Shenzhen. Its Osmo Pocket 4 Standard Combo is priced between Rs 50,990 and Rs 54,990, while the Creator Combo, bundled with accessories such as a wireless microphone, battery extension and mini tripod, costs between Rs 63,999 and Rs 70,199. Meanwhile, the previous-generation Osmo Pocket 3 remains widely available and continues to attract buyers thanks to frequent discounts.

Luna Ultra, which is also made by Shenzhen-based company Insta360, and specifically developed in a close partnership with German optics manufacturer Leica, is expected to retail in the Rs 64,000-72,000 range depending on the package. Both brands are available through mainstream e-commerce platforms and camera retailers.

The boom is not limited to premium brands. Indian accessories maker Digitek has entered the space with the DAC-202 5K Handheld Gimbal Camera, priced between Rs 23,990 and Rs 26,999. The device features a 48MP sensor, 5K recording and a large rotating touchscreen. Budget-focused brands are also finding buyers. SJCAM’s miniature C300 and C400 series, priced around Rs 22,000, cater to consumers looking for lightweight vlogging and body-camera formats.

Beyond the Smartphone

But what makes these devices attractive when almost everyone already owns a smartphone? Part of the answer lies in changing consumer attitudes toward photography. Many young users increasingly feel smartphone cameras produce images that are overly processed and artificially perfect. Social media platforms are filled with tech gurus comparing the ‘character’ of dedicated cameras with the sharp and enhanced output of modern phones.

For Gen Z, compact cameras have become both a creative tool and a fashion accessory. The trend mirrors the revival of film photography and vintage digital point-and-shoot cameras. The appeal is as much about aesthetics as technology. But while Gen Z may be driving the cultural conversation, older consumers are spending more on premium devices.

Millennials, particularly those working in the creator economy, form a significant customer base for advanced pocket cameras. Travel vloggers, YouTubers, consultants and small-business owners increasingly prefer a device that can deliver professional-quality video without requiring a backpack full of equipment. The endorsement of prominent creators has further boosted demand. Travel filmmaker Brandon Li frequently uses DJI’s pocket cameras to capture cinematic travel footage.

Canadian creator Peter McKinnon has repeatedly highlighted the advantages of carrying a dedicated compact camera as part of an everyday setup. In India, technology influencer Arun Prabhudesai of Trakin Tech has publicly described the DJI Pocket format as one of his preferred tools for vlogging.

Another important customer group is older travellers. Many Gen X consumers who once carried DSLRs are opting for smaller devices that offer strong image quality of a flower’s close-up shot without the inconvenience of multiple lenses and heavy camera bags. The appeal is particularly strong for frequent travellers who want high-quality video and photographs while keeping luggage light.

For the camera industry, that shift has transformed a niche product into its fastest-growing category. The device may have shrunk, but if we listen to the industry leaders, the opportunity has never been this big and likely to get bigger.