Pitching India as the hub of artificial intelligence (AI) that serves all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled the ‘MANAV’ vision for a human-centric approach and use of the fast emerging technology with a strong emphasis on sovereignty and inclusivity.

“The direction in which humanity takes AI today will determine our future,” Modi said at the AI Impact Summit here, stressing that welfare and happiness of all is “our benchmark” for AI to ensure that humans don’t become a data point or raw material.

Global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, as well as CEOs from leading AI majors from around the world such as OpenAI, Alphabet and Anthropic, were among those present at the event.

“I present the M.A.N.A.V. vision for AI where M stands for moral and ethical systems, A for accountable governance, N for national sovereignty, A for accessible and inclusive, V for valid and legitimate,” the PM said, adding that India’s MANAV vision will become a crucial link for humanity’s welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.

The PM also highlighted that three Indian companies launched their AI models and apps during the summit, which reflect the talent of the youth and showcase the depth and diversity of solutions that India contributes to the global AI landscape. “Design and develop in India. Deliver to the world, deliver to humanity,” Modi said during the keynote address.

“Some countries believe that AI should be developed in a confidential and closed manner. But India is different. We believe AI will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open. Only then will millions of young minds be able to improve it further,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke before Modi at the summit, highlighted India’s AI advances and their potential to transform sectors ranging from agriculture and healthcare to transportation.

“The Indian model is truly revolutionary, providing solutions for everyone in the country,” Macron said about India’s digital journey. “From 200 million of Indian farmers in their own dialect, to travel advice for 400 million of pilgrims, or AI diagnostics for rural clinics, all running on India’s digital public infrastructure,” he added.