Oracle has begun laying off employees globally, as reported by Business Insider and multiple social media posts indicating that teams in India have also been impacted. The full scale of the cuts remains unclear, but several employees took to LinkedIn on Tuesday to share that they had lost their jobs.

Many described a jarring experience. Employees were reportedly locked out of internal systems and received termination emails around 6 AM IST, with no prior warning. The emails, sent from “Oracle Leadership,” stated that roles had been eliminated as part of a broader organisational change and that the same day would be their last working day. There was no prior intimation, no call from HR, no manager loop-in, just an email.

Cost pressures and data centre bets loom over cuts

The layoffs come as Oracle looks to tighten costs amid heavy spending on its data centre expansion. Earlier this month, company executives reassured investors that despite significant investments, Oracle remains “very, very good” at cost-cutting.

ALSO READ Oracle planning mass layoffs as AI spending turns cash flow negative: Report

At the same time, the company has been facing major financial pressures tied to its ambitious infrastructure plans. Reports have indicated challenges in securing financing for Stargate, its $500 billion data centre initiative with OpenAI. In February, Oracle also announced a $50 billion debt raise to support its infrastructure buildout.

The company has not officially confirmed the extent of the layoffs, posts from those affected suggest that multiple teams may have seen significant reductions. Some users claimed entire teams were impacted, while others said even managers were not informed in advance about who would be let go, adding to the sense of confusion and abruptness surrounding the process.

Laid off employees on social media

Many laid off employees from across the globe posted that they were open to work as they were impacted. David Skrzypek, a Senior Principal Applications Engineer at Detroit wrote, “After being impacted by layoffs at Oracle, I’m now exploring new opportunities in software engineering.”

Another professional from India, Vamshi Thaduri wrote, “Hi everyone, Due to the recent layoffs at Oracle, I was impacted and am currently exploring new opportunities. I’m a Backend Engineer with ~3 years of experience focused on building scalable, high-throughput distributed systems using Java and Spring Boot.”

A professional from India, Vansh Tyagi also took to announce on LinkedIn that he was impacted. He wrote, “After 3.5 years at Oracle, I was recently impacted by a layoff. I’m now open to new opportunities in telecom software engineering.”