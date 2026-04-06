Large screens dominate smartphones today, but they are not always the most practical choice. Compact phones are easier to use with one hand, more comfortable for texting and scrolling, and less likely to slip out of your grip. Convenience is becoming a real differentiator again, as shown by phones like the iPhone 17 Mini, OnePlus 13s, Google Pixel 9a, and the latest phone from Oppo – Reno15 Pro Mini 5G. But does a smaller phone necessarily mean compromise? Let’s find out.

Priced at around Rs 60,000, the Reno15 Pro Mini is expensive, but it makes sense if you specifically want a smaller phone with strong battery life and capable cameras. It feels light, balanced, and sturdy, with an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back.

Small Stature, Big Vision

The ultra-thin bezels help keep the design sleek, while dust and water resistance add an extra layer of confidence.

The phone sports a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 1216 x 2640 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It looks sharp, gets bright enough for outdoor use, and delivers the rich contrast and punchy colours you want for movies and everyday scrolling. Features like Splash Touch and Glove Touch are especially useful, keeping the display responsive even when it is wet or when you are wearing gloves.

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For everyday use, the Dimensity 8450 handles the job well. Messaging, browsing, app switching, and multitasking all feel smooth and stable, and the phone does not struggle with normal workloads. Light to moderately demanding games also run well. ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 feels polished and fast, with smooth animations and useful customisation options such as app categorisation and themes.

Flagship Optics

The cameras are another highlight. The phone includes a 200MP main camera with stabilisation, which helps it capture detailed photos and steady video. It also has a 50MP periscope zoom lens for sharp close-ups and distant shots, plus a 50MP selfie camera that works well for group selfies and vlogging. I also liked the camera switching feature, which lets creators move between front and rear cameras while recording without interrupting the video.

Oppo has also managed to fit a 6200mAh battery into this compact body, which is impressive for a phone this size. It supports 80W wired charging and wireless charging, and battery life should comfortably last a full day of moderate use. The phone can reportedly go from around 20% to 100% in about 40 minutes. Stereo speakers are decent too, with loud output, clear vocals, and minimal distortion at higher volumes.

Overall, the Reno15 Pro Mini is a compelling option for anyone who wants a compact phone without giving up battery life, performance or camera quality. It is proof that small phones do not have to feel compromised.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Operating system: ColorOS 16 based on Android 16

Memory & storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage

Cameras: 200MP+50MP+50MP (rear), 50MP selfie camera

Battery: 6200mAh, 80W wired charging

Estimated street price: Rs 59,999 (12GB/256GB)