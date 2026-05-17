Marking a shift from an internet-first to an innovation-first paradigm, TiE Delhi-NCR has successfully wrapped up the 15th edition of its flagship India Innovation Day (iDay) 2026. Held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, the summit gathered over 1,200 founders, investors, corporate leaders, technologists, and policymakers to chart the trajectory of the nation’s rapidly-scaling startup economy.

The event landed at a opportune time for the country’s technology sector. According to event data, India’s startup ecosystem grew by more than 50% year-on-year, crossing a milestone of 55,200 recognised startups in FY26. Simultaneously, domestic deep-tech funding experienced 37% surge, touching $2.3 billion. Under the banner theme ‘Audacity of Now’, the summit – previously known as India Internet Day – focused on sectors vital to anchoring India’s $10 trillion economic footprint, including artificial intelligence, biotech, space tech, quantum computing, and Bharat-led regional innovation.

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Navigating Local Realities

A focus was navigating India’s unique operational realities in the age of AI. Delivering a keynote, Pragya Misra, head of Strategy & Global Affairs for OpenAI India, emphasised that the subcontinent cannot be treated as a single, uniform market. “Building for scale in India requires founders to move beyond simply lowering costs and focus instead on reducing friction, simplifying onboarding, and creating intuitive, guidance-led product experiences,” Misra observed, noting that localised regional nuances in digital trust and user behaviour will ultimately dictate market adoption.

Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI, pointed out the rising necessity of digital self-reliance. “As AI becomes a strategic technology, sovereign innovation will be critical for countries with global ambitions,” Raghavan noted, emphasising that India must graduate from consuming AI tools to actively constructing foundational models and compute architectures.

Sovereign Innovation

Beyond deep policy panels featuring ecosystem heavyweights like Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Sunil Kant Munjal (Hero Enterprise), and investor Sudhir Sethi (Chiratae Ventures), the summit delivered high-value commercial tracks. Season 14 of ‘TiE The Knot’ returned to the floor, serving as a live deal-making arena where growth-stage startups looking to raise between Rs 3 crore and Rs 8 crore pitched directly to institutional investors with active capital intent. Across its previous 13 seasons, the elite pitch track has successfully driven over Rs 110 crore in funding commitments.

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Reflecting on 25 years of the chapter’s ecosystem support, Geetika Dayal, director general of TiE Delhi-NCR, stated that iDay 2026 was designed to empower the bold builders engineering global solutions in real time. Proving that point, the 2026 summit also look toward the creative frontier by launching Future Frames – a unique AI film festival designed to highlight cutting-edge storytelling powered by emerging generative AI toolsets. Supported by a massive corporate and venture coalition including Kalaari Capital, Shadowfax, STPI, and MG Motor, the summit solidified India’s dual mandate: scaling indigenous technical capability while asserting its intellectual soft power on the global stage.