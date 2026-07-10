OpenAI on Thursday launched ChatGPT Work, a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent capable of executing complex tasks across enterprise applications and files, a move that is expected to accelerate enterprise adoption of autonomous AI while raising the stakes for India’s IT services industry and the government’s push to build a domestic AI ecosystem.

The launch marks OpenAI’s biggest shift yet from conversational AI towards agentic AI, where software systems can independently carry out multi-step assignments rather than simply respond to user prompts. ChatGPT Work can access files and enterprise applications with user permission, gather information across multiple sources, and create finished outputs such as presentations, spreadsheets, reports and web applications. The company also introduced GPT-5.6, a new family of models comprising Sol, Terra and Luna, alongside a redesigned desktop application that integrates chat, coding and AI agents.

For India, the significance extends well beyond a new AI model. The launch comes as the government is investing in compute infrastructure, AI models and applications under the IndiaAI Mission, while Indian enterprises are beginning to move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying it across core business functions. More capable AI agents are expected to widen enterprise use cases across software development, finance, procurement, legal services, customer support, compliance and back-office operations.

The development could also reshape the opportunity landscape for India’s $280-billion IT services industry. Over the past two years, companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro have increasingly positioned themselves as AI transformation partners, helping global clients integrate generative AI into their operations. Analysts said that the emergence of AI agents capable of executing complex workflows is expected to shift demand further towards AI consulting, workflow redesign, enterprise integration, governance and managed AI services, while automating some routine software development, documentation and support activities traditionally delivered through labour-intensive outsourcing.

OpenAI said ChatGPT Work will integrate with workplace applications through a unified plugins directory connecting services such as Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, calendars and customer relationship management platforms. The company has also added Computer Use, allowing the AI to interact with websites and desktop applications, and Scheduled Tasks for recurring workflows. GPT-5.6 Sol, the flagship model, is designed for complex reasoning and coding tasks, while Terra and Luna target lower-cost enterprise deployments. An Ultra mode enables multiple AI agents to work simultaneously on complex assignments.

ChatGPT Work will begin rolling out to Pro, Enterprise and Edu users on the web and mobile, with Plus and Business subscribers following over the next few days. The new desktop application, which combines ChatGPT, Work and Codex, will be available globally for Mac and Windows users, including those on the free tier.