OpenAI has moved to strengthen its India leadership — appointing Pragya Misra as the business development lead for India and South Asia. The appointment also comes mere months after the company named former Uber India chief Prabjit Singh as its managing director for the country. OpenAI is looking to deepen its presence in India ahead of an IPO listing in 2027.

“With nearly a fifth of the world’s population, India has a vital role in ensuring AI’s benefits reach more people. In this new role, I’ll focus on building partnerships that help businesses transform with AI, bring our technology to millions more people, and build the infrastructure needed to support this growth,” Misra wrote on LinkedIn.

She also noted that India was the largest country for ChatGPT — having crossed 100 million weekly active users in February 2026. The AI startup launched ‘OpenAI for India’ with domestic partners in mid-February to expand access and “unlock its economic and societal benefits”.

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Who is Pragya Misra?

Misra became the AI company’s first India hire in April 2024 — leading the strategy and global affairs team. According to her LinkedIn profile, she handles “everything India” at OpenAI and has led the strategy and Global Affairs team for more than a year.

“When I joined as OpenAI’s first India hire in April 2024, so much of the work was about laying the foundations by building relationships, leading policy and government engagement, and establishing our presence,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

She previously led the public policy and policy communications team for WhatsApp and Truecaller in India. The former national-level golfer had also been the first person WhatsApp hired in India in 2018. Misra spent approximately 3 years working on communication and public affairs initiatives for WhatsApp and reportedly played a significant role in its campaign against misinformation. She had also served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller between 2021 and 2024.

OpenAI starts local AI processing in India

The announcement came mere days after OpenAI started local AI processing in India and expanded data residency options for API users. The ChatGPT maker declared last week that data submitted through its application programming interfaces in India would now be processed within the country.

According to the OpenAI developers website, regional processing is supported by GPT-6 Luna in India. The move is expected to drive enterprise AI adoption and benefit companies in the financial technology sector — where the Reserve Bank of India has long mandated local processing and storage of data.

OpenAI IPO in 2027?

The AI startup is planning to go public in the coming months — with Sam Altman telling reporters on Monday that investors remained “pretty bullish”. No date or timeline has been formally announced since OpenAI postponed its IPO plans after filing preliminary paperwork in June 2026. Altman reportedly confirmed in September that going public this year would be “ill-advised”.

ALSO READ How seven OpenAI defectors built Anthropic into a trillion-dollar AI contender

OpenAI President Greg Brockman, however, said in early November that the company would likely be ready to go public next year. Reuters quoted the AI executive as saying that the company now generates the majority of its revenue from enterprise sales. He added that the AI lab has been ramping up sales to businesses in competition with rival Anthropic. OpenAI has reportedly been racing to ramp up fundraising in order to capitalise on its recent growth after delaying IPO plans.