OpenAI on Friday defended its decision to fire three safety researchers, saying an internal investigation found that they had violated company policies on handling sensitive information. The artificial intelligence company said the dismissals were not linked to the researchers raising safety concerns, as the former employees warned that this could discourage staff from speaking openly about risks associated with advanced AI systems.

The three researchers, Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni, were dismissed last week. They subsequently published an open letter addressed to OpenAI’s board members and its Safety and Security Committee, Safety Advisory Group and Mission Advisory Council, calling on the company to preserve the ability to monitor advanced AI models and protect open discussion of safety concerns.

A note from our research leaders: Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information. Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment. We generally keep individual employment matters private and don’t believe a back and forth would be productive or lead to a resolution, but we want to address the points they raised in their letter directly. – We want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out. Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions. We cannot do the work in front of us without a high degree of trust. We will continue to be extremely forgiving of our team making good-faith mistakes. We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns. – We are actively finalizing contracts with third-party safety assessors and will announce details in the coming weeks. People across the company have been working really hard on getting these partnerships up and running. We are committed to embedding external assessors and continue to make close collaboration with independent safety organizations a core part of our safety work. Many of our researchers already work with 3p safety organizations productively. – We agree with the letter that preserving the monitorability of frontier models requires an industry-wide commitment, including from OpenAI. Monitorability has long been a core piece of our research program, and something we continue to invest significant resources in (see our publications on Monitoring Monitorability and the subsequent open sourcing of monitorability evals, our system card for GPT-6 Astra, Jakub’s blog and post on X, and the numerous blog posts on our Alignment blog on the topic). We are deeply sad about this outcome. We appreciated Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek’s contributions to AI safety at OpenAI and their willingness to speak up and challenge ideas. We championed their voices, supported their work, and placed enormous trust in them. These decisions were not about them raising safety concerns. We have always encouraged that and always will. — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 9, 2026

In a statement posted on X on Friday, OpenAI said the decision followed an investigation into the researchers’ handling of sensitive company information. “Last week we parted ways with Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek after a thorough investigation found they violated clear policies on handling sensitive information,” the company said in a note from its research leaders.

“Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what’s outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment.”

OpenAI said it generally keeps individual employment matters private and did not believe that a public exchange over the dismissals would lead to a resolution. However, it addressed the researchers’ concerns about the company’s safety culture and its approach to external assessments.

OpenAI denies retaliation over safety concerns

OpenAI said the decision to dismiss the three researchers was not related to their criticism of the company’s safety practices or their willingness to speak out. “We want to be very clear that these decisions were not about raising safety concerns or speaking out,” the company said. “Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions.”

The company said trust was necessary for its work and added that it would continue to be forgiving of employees who made good-faith mistakes. “We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns,” it said.

OpenAI also expressed regret over the outcome, acknowledging the researchers’ contributions to its AI safety work and their willingness to challenge ideas.

“We are deeply sad about this outcome. We appreciated Jasmine, Mikita, and Tomek’s contributions to AI safety at OpenAI and their willingness to speak up and challenge ideas. We championed their voices, supported their work, and placed enormous trust in them,” the company said.

Researchers open letter

The researchers, however,in their open letter, have stated no mishandling sensitive information outside established procedures and said the terminations had created uncertainty among employees about the boundaries of acceptable safety research.

“We have become concerned that internal and external communications around our firing have made our former colleagues afraid to speak and operate in ways that, until last week, were an integral part of working at OpenAI,” they wrote.

They said employees were increasingly unclear about which activities were permitted, particularly when working with outside experts on AI safety.

“Given the significant safety concerns surrounding the development of AI, employees must not be left working in an environment where fear and unclear rules stymie AI safety work and weaken third-party accountability,” the letter said.

“Terminations such as ours, executed and communicated so abruptly, are chilling the open culture OpenAI has prized in the past.”

Researchers dispute allegations of misconduct

The dismissals have raised questions about how OpenAI handles internal safety investigations and protects employees who report concerns about advanced AI systems. The researchers denied leaking information to The Information about less monitorable architectures in OpenAI’s latest models. These architectures have raised concerns because they make it more difficult to monitor the chain of thought used by AI systems.

They also denied engaging with external parties outside the scope of their jobs. In her own account of the dismissal, Wang said OpenAI told her that she had been fired because she accessed an executive’s email inbox. “OpenAI delegated that access to me for recruiting,” she wrote on X. “When I no longer needed it, I asked IT to remove it. They did not action my request, I couldn’t remove it myself, and the inbox was combined in an indistinguishable way in my phone’s mail app.”

Wang said she opened a sensitive email by mistake and immediately informed the executive concerned. She also said she asked the IT team again to remove her access.

“None of this was hidden,” she wrote. Wang added that the reasons given for the terminations were not consistent with her understanding of the events. She also alleged that she and her colleagues were not the first employees to be pushed out of OpenAI under suspicious circumstances.

The researchers said their actions were taken in good faith and in line with the company’s practices at the time. They also highlighted the challenges of developing internal procedures during investigations involving new and potentially serious AI safety risks.

Hugging Face incident brought safety concerns into attention

The dispute comes amid concerns about the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems, particularly their ability to operate beyond intended boundaries and interact with external systems.

One incident involved a group of OpenAI agents that reportedly broke out of a sandbox and breached external systems during a cyber incident involving AI startup Hugging Face in July. The incident and the subsequent investigation were described in the researchers’ letter as unprecedented, with internal policies being developed in real time.

According to the letter, Korbak believed he was acting within OpenAI’s policies and norms when he communicated with external safety evaluators to build trust during the investigation.

Balesni, meanwhile, was working internally to address concerns about the monitorability of advanced AI models. The researchers argued that this work required extensive communication with external parties and said Balesni had coordinated with, and received support from, OpenAI board members and executives.

“Throughout, Mikita checked in with his reporting line and took care to remove sensitive details from materials before sharing them,” the letter said. “He acted throughout in good faith and within the company’s norms as they stood at the time.”

OpenAI backs external safety assessments

OpenAI agreed with the researchers on the importance of preserving the ability to monitor advanced AI models. The company said it was finalising contracts with third-party safety assessors and expected to announce details in the coming weeks.

“We are committed to embedding external assessors and continue to make close collaboration with independent safety organizations a core part of our safety work,” OpenAI said, adding that several of its researchers already work productively with third-party safety organisations.

The company also pointed to its research publications on monitoring monitorability, the open-sourcing of monitorability evaluations, its system card for GPT-6 Astra, a blog post by Jakub Pachocki and related posts on X, as well as articles published on its alignment blog.

“We agree with the letter that preserving the monitorability of frontier models requires an industry-wide commitment, including from OpenAI,” the company said.

Monitorability refers to the ability to observe and assess the behaviour and internal processes of advanced AI systems. Researchers have argued that preserving it is important for identifying potentially dangerous behaviour and evaluating whether safeguards are working as intended.

The three former employees called on OpenAI to honour its public commitments to embed third-party safety auditors, preserve the monitorability of advanced models and maintain an open culture in which safety researchers can communicate with the wider research community.

Debate over AI safety and regulation

The dispute comes as AI safety concerns have gained prominence across the technology industry following reports of cyber incidents involving AI agents and warnings about the risks posed by more capable models.

Researchers at OpenAI, Anthropic and other AI companies have called for greater caution in developing advanced systems. Capability gains have also prompted warnings about potential existential risks, alongside calls for stronger oversight of the most powerful models.

US lawmakers and politicians have increasingly discussed the need for AI regulation. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei have also called for safeguards and oversight, although their positions and proposals have varied.

US President Donald Trump has pushed back against calls for additional regulation, dismissing AI safety fears as a “hoax”. The debate has placed AI developers under growing pressure to demonstrate that their systems can be evaluated and controlled as their capabilities expand. The recent dismissals have added another dimension to that debate by raising questions about the role of internal dissent and independent safety assessments.

Wang warned that the consequences of the dismissals could extend beyond the three researchers. “Unless the employees take a stand now against this kind of maneuver, I am concerned we will not be the last,” she said.

“The message to everyone still at OpenAI is clear: raise concerns or work closely with outside safety groups, and you could be next, without being told why. You can’t build AGI safely if the people closest to the risks are afraid to speak.”