OnePlus reveals reason behind the OnePlus Pad’s polarising “centred” back camera

In a press release sent out to media today, OnePlus has revealed the reason why it chose to put a centred back camera in the upcoming OnePlus Pad, a move that’s proving to be quite divisive on social media. The placement, it says, would seemingly “free users from inconveniences when holding the pad and position offset when taking photos” which makes sense because you’re more likely to use a tablet horizontally, which is also why more and more brands are opting for landscape cameras (the OnePlus Pad is also likely to get one).

The OnePlus Pad is confirmed to come with an all-metal back and what OnePlus is calling “self-developed Star Orbit metal craft” which likely refers to the finish. The tablet will come in green, which looks all set to its signature colour. We don’t know if there will be more options. Presence of antenna cut-outs on the back of the tablet hint at cellular connectivity, possibly 5G. The OnePlus Pad will further ship with a magnetic keyboard and stylus in the box, OnePlus has confirmed.

In related news, popular tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the full hardware specs of the alleged OnePlus Pad. The tablet is tipped to come with a 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad is said to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor and a 9,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support baked-in. The tablet will reportedly come with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Pad specifications.



– Stylus support#OnePlus #OnePlusPad pic.twitter.com/LgdgqhyWu8 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 6, 2023

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Pad in India on February 7, 2023. This will be the company’s first tablet. Joining the OnePlus Pad will be the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Watch this space for more.