Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries, economies, and societies. But AI does not operate in isolation. Its true potential depends on a foundational layer that is often less visible, yet absolutely critical: intelligent, high-performing networks.

As AI applications become increasingly real-time, immersive, and data-intensive, networks are evolving from passive connectivity infrastructure into intelligent digital fabric – capable of sensing, processing, securing, and orchestrating data flows at scale.

Staggering Scale

India stands at a defining moment in this transformation. The country’s telecom market crossed 1.33 billion connections in March 2026, underlining both the scale of digital adoption and the growing dependence on reliable connectivity. At the same time, India today records the highest mobile data consumption per smartphone globally at 36 GB per month, a figure projected to rise to 65 GB by 2031. This surge is not merely about entertainment or communication; it reflects the emergence of a deeply digital economy powered by cloud, AI, immersive applications, and connected enterprises.

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As India accelerates its journey towards achieving its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, digital infrastructure will play an increasingly foundational role in driving economic growth, innovation, inclusion, and global competitiveness. The ability to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready networks will be central to enabling India’s transformation into a digitally empowered economy.

In this environment, networks are becoming strategic national infrastructure.

The next phase of digitalisation will require networks that are not only faster, but also programmable, resilient, secure, and intelligent. AI-enabled applications – from autonomous manufacturing and smart mobility to telemedicine and immersive education – demand ultra-low latency, differentiated connectivity, and the ability to dynamically allocate network resources in real time.

Consumer expectations are also evolving rapidly. AI responsiveness and uplink performance are emerging as key drivers of network experience for 5G users in India. By 2030, nearly two in five users are expected to use AI across devices beyond smartphones and laptops, making intelligent connectivity increasingly central to everyday digital experiences.

Programmable Architecture

This is where the evolution toward advanced 5G network architectures becomes significant. Globally, communications service providers are increasingly deploying 5G standalone networks and network slicing capabilities to support differentiated experiences and enterprise-grade performance. These developments are laying the foundation for a future where connectivity is tailored to the specific needs of industries, applications, and users.

India is well-positioned to lead this shift. The country has demonstrated one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally and is emerging as a frontrunner market for next-generation digital infrastructure. More than 1 billion 5G subscriptions are expected in India by 2031, representing nearly 79% penetration. This scale creates a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, education, and public services.

However, realising the full value of AI will require continued collaboration across government, industry, academia, and the broader technology ecosystem. World Telecom Day is a reminder that connectivity is no longer just about linking people. Networks are becoming the intelligent fabric that will power AI-driven economies, enable inclusive digital transformation, and shape how societies innovate and grow in the years ahead.

The writer is the managing director of Ericsson Indiamo

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.