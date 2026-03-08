Titan smartwatches are feature-rich and known for their reliability. The Celestor 2.0 is the brand’s latest offering, a dual-band wrist wear designed mainly for fitness enthusiasts, athletes and outdoor users. Its dual-band GPS (L1 and L5) provides accurate location tracking for running, cycling and outdoor activities. Users can download routes and navigate even without mobile connectivity. ABC (altimeter, barometer, compass) sensors offer environmental insights during outdoor activities.

Precision Navigation

The Celestor 2.0 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness and a sharp 466 x 466 resolution. Visuals are clear even in bright outdoors. The watch has an aluminium case with a rotary crown and hybrid strap. There is 5 ATM water resistance, meaning it is suitable for shallow, low-velocity water activities like swimming in a pool, showering, or splashes. It features dedicated swimming heart-rate tracking along with other advanced aquatic metrics. It includes automatic stroke detection and SWOLF score tracking, designed to measure performance in the pool.

The Celestor 2.0 tracks VO2 Max for cardiovascular health, training load, and training readiness to help manage intensity and prevent burnout. There are MET (metabolic equivalent of task) scores,, and power metrics for tracking long-term resilience too. There is even a recovery index to analyse effort and ensure proper rest. These features are designed to provide comprehensive, data-driven insights for serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Some of the smart features include Bluetooth calling, offline music storage, reminders, AI day brief and health monitoring (heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking). Overall, it is a capable wearable for runners, cyclists, swimmers and outdoor athletes rather than just a basic notification watch.

KEY FEATURES

1.43-inch AMOLED display

5 ATM water resistance

Dual Band GPS

Training load & readiness

Running courses, offline music

Estimated street price: Rs 11,499