Microsoft’s AI WARNING against China! Fake social media accounts trying to influence US voters, says tech giant

Microsoft researchers have recently discovered of a network of purportedly Chinese-controlled fake social media accounts that employed artificial intelligence to influence US voters. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington dismissed the allegations, describing them as “prejudice and malicious speculation,” and emphasized China’s commitment to the responsible use of AI.

According to Microsoft’s new research report, these social media accounts were part of a suspected Chinese information operation, bearing similarities to activities attributed by the U.S. Department of Justice to “an elite group within (China’s) Ministry of Public Security.”

While the specific social media platforms affected were not named, the report included screenshots of posts that appeared to be from Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

This revelation underscores the complex landscape of social media as the U.S. gears up for the 2024 presidential election. The U.S. government has previously accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election through a covert social media campaign and has expressed concerns about subsequent efforts by China, Russia, and Iran to sway American voters.

The report provided limited recent activity examples and did not elaborate on the methodology used to attribute the posts to China. A Microsoft spokesperson clarified that researchers employed a “multifaceted attribution model” involving technical, behavioral, and contextual evidence.

The campaign, which began around March 2023, utilized generative artificial intelligence technology to create politically charged content in English and simulate U.S. voter behavior. Generative AI can generate various forms of media, including images and text, from scratch.

The new content was notably more visually engaging compared to previous campaigns by Chinese state actors, which relied on digital drawings and stock photo collages. An example cited in the report featured an AI-generated image depicting the Statue of Liberty holding an assault rifle with the caption: “Everything is being thrown away. THE GODDESS OF VIOLENCE.”

To appear American, the identified accounts listed their public location within the United States, shared American political slogans, and used hashtags related to domestic political issues.