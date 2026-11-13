Major technology companies faced several service disruptions in 2026, testing their infrastructure and recovery systems. Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Cloudflare experienced outages involving software changes, network configurations, power supply and data-centre operations.

The latest major incident involved Microsoft on November 12, when an outage affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services. The disruption continued into November 13 and affected businesses and government agencies in several countries. Microsoft attributed the incident to server issues and said it was rolling out fixes and monitoring service recovery.

Control Plane’s Cloud Outage Tracker reported 18 major outages involving AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Cloudflare between January and November 10, 2026. It has recorded 62 such incidents since January 2020.

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Major technology outages of 2026

1. Microsoft: Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 disruption

Microsoft faced one of the year’s most significant technology disruptions on November 12. The outage affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services that rely on Exchange Online.

Reuters reported that the disruption lasted more than 12 hours and affected businesses and government agencies worldwide. Users experienced problems with email, calendars and virtual meetings.

The impact extended to several sectors:

British police forces could not receive online crime reports and asked people to call emergency services for urgent matters.

The UK’s National Pharmacy Association warned of possible prescription delays because the outage affected email systems used by the National Health Service.

Some trading firms reported delays, while a European bond repurchase was halted.

Workhorse Group delayed a quarterly earnings conference call.

In India, IndiGo reported problems with email support, while Air India said its flight operations remained unaffected and temporarily rerouted email services.

What Microsoft said: The company attributed the disruption to server issues and said it was not aware of malicious activity behind the incident. It began rolling out software fixes and reported improvements in service stability.

Microsoft said it was “seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements” and reported “incremental improvement in several workloads”. It also said service health remained variable and acknowledged that some earlier recovery changes had not worked as expected.

The Associated Press, in a report published by WRAL on November 13, said Microsoft had more than 450 million paid commercial Microsoft 365 subscriptions, based on a company figure released in January.

Reuters quoted eToro market analyst Josh Gilbert as saying, “The bigger worry is that this is not the first Microsoft 365 outage this year.”

Morningstar DBRS estimated insured losses from the incident at $300 million to $500 million, Reuters reported. This is an estimate of insured losses, not the total economic cost.

2. Microsoft Azure: Power, cooling and software incidents

Azure experienced several disruptions across different regions in 2026. Control Plane’s tracker recorded three major incidents:

Date and region Duration Cause listed by Control Plane February 7–8, West US 20 hours 26 minutes Power or cooling failure April 24, East US 11 hours 52 minutes Software bug or automation failure May 29–30, West US 2 22 hours 6 minutes Lightning-related voltage fluctuations affecting cooling systems

The May incident was the longest completed Azure outage in Control Plane’s 2026 list up to that point. The tracker said rising temperatures forced infrastructure shutdowns across two availability zones.

Microsoft’s response: The supplied incident data does not include Microsoft’s own post-incident statements for these three events. Control Plane’s tracker provides the reported causes and durations, but these should not be presented as direct Microsoft explanations.

In a separate September 30–October 1 incident affecting networking services across multiple regions, Microsoft said it paused gateway updates, applied configuration changes in phases and rolled back a change that had increased processing time. It said the last wave of customer impact was mitigated at 02:15 UTC on October 1.

3. AWS: Middle East disruptions and a major US outage

AWS experienced significant disruptions in the Middle East and the United States.

Two regions – me-central-1 in the United Arab Emirates and me-south-1 in Bahrain – were affected by physical damage to facilities in March. Control Plane’s tracker attributed the incidents to drone strikes and listed the UAE region as affected from March 1 and Bahrain from March 2. Both remained open incidents in its November 10 update.

The tracker said AWS had declared that the regions could not reliably support customer applications. It also reported that some data stored only in those regions could not be restored.

AWS also experienced a major outage in its Northern Virginia region on May 7–8.

Incident Duration Cause listed by Control Plane UAE region, from March 1 Open in November 10 update Physical damage attributed to drone strikes Bahrain region, from March 2 Open in November 10 update Physical damage attributed to drone strikes Northern Virginia, May 7–8 21 hours 30 minutes to majority recovery Thermal event and power loss

The Northern Virginia incident involved a thermal event in one availability zone. Control Plane said servers shut down automatically after temperatures crossed safe limits.

4. Google Cloud: Power failures in the Netherlands and London

Google Cloud faced two major power-related disruptions in 2026, according to Control Plane’s tracker.

Date and region Duration Cause listed by Control Plane July 15–16, Netherlands (europe-west4) 14 hours 55 minutes Power or cooling failure October 19–20, London (europe-west2) 6 hours 8 minutes Power disruption and backup generator failure

The London outage affected services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud SQL, Spanner and BigQuery.

What Google said: In its incident report, Google said an electrical power disruption affected the data centre hosting availability zone europe-west2-b. A fault in the programmable logic controller prevented emergency generators from taking over after the uninterruptible power supply batteries ran down.

Google said its engineers were alerted through automated monitoring systems and began recovery work. The company gradually restored services after checking system health and storage integrity. It reported that Google Cloud Platform services and APIs were fully available by 12:11 BST on October 20, while recovery for some virtual machines continued.

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Google also said it was working with the utility provider to investigate the damaged cable and restore the normal power configuration.

5. Cloudflare: Network configuration change disrupted services

Cloudflare experienced a major outage on February 20. In its post-incident report, the company said a change to how its network managed IP addresses caused it to withdraw customer network routes unintentionally.

The incident affected customers using its Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) service and disrupted access to some customer applications. Its 1.1.1.1 recursive DNS resolver website also returned 403 errors.

What Cloudflare said: The company said the outage was not caused by a cyberattack or malicious activity. The configuration change led to the withdrawal of around 1,100 BYOIP prefixes.

Cloudflare said the incident lasted six hours and seven minutes. Control Plane’s tracker lists five hours and seven minutes, reflecting a different duration measurement.

The company said it would strengthen safeguards around network configuration changes and controlled rollouts to reduce the risk of similar disruptions.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available information, company statements and incident reports available at the time of publication. The details of the outages, their causes and recovery timelines may be updated as companies release further information.