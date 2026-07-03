More regulatory scrutiny appears to be building for Meta in India, with the government on Friday deciding to summon the company over allegations that advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) appeared on Instagram, even as it continued to press the social media giant over WhatsApp’s proposed username feature that it fears could fuel cyber fraud.

Algorithmic Accountability

Sources said Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to seek an explanation from Meta following a BBC investigation that alleged the company’s recommendation algorithm had been promoting videos containing CSAM and that such advertisements were appearing on Facebook and Instagram despite Meta’s advertising policies prohibiting sexually explicit content. The ministry will seek Meta’s response on the issue, they said.

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Anonymity Friction

The latest development comes just two days after Meity issued a notice to Meta over WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, signalling a widening regulatory focus on the company’s products in India. The government had directed WhatsApp to pause the rollout of the feature until consultations with the government were completed to its satisfaction, citing concerns that allowing users to communicate without sharing phone numbers could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks. It also asked Meta to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and the intermediary rules, reminding the company that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the law.

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Officials said a Meta delegation met MeitY officials on Friday following the notice. During the meeting, ministry officials conveyed the government’s concerns over the proposed feature and its possible misuse by cyber criminals. According to sources, Meta will submit a detailed response within the three-day timeline specified in the notice. The government is understood to have emphasised that the concerns relate not only to user privacy but also to the potential impact on law enforcement’s ability to curb impersonation-led frauds that have surged in recent months.

The regulatory scrutiny is also extending beyond Meta. IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Friday that the government has sought explanations from WhatsApp and other messaging platforms over the username feature because of the serious risks of impersonation and cybercrime.

The comments assume significance as notices have also been sent to Telegram and Signal, both of which already offer username-based communication. The government’s latest actions indicate a more interventionist approach towards digital platforms on issues ranging from child safety and harmful content moderation to product design choices that could have implications for cyber security and online fraud. For Meta, the scrutiny now spans both content governance on Instagram and product changes on WhatsApp.