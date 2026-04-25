At 8.12 am, before anyone in the office has opened a laptop, Junior has already begun work. It has reviewed overnight customer emails, summarised three sales leads that went quiet last week, flagged a delayed payment, drafted responses for the operations head and reminded the founders that a product launch promised for Friday still lacks final approval. By the time the first employee joins Slack, Junior has left notes in four channels and scheduled two follow-ups.

According to the startup Kuse AI, Junior’s creator, this is not a metaphor. Founded by Hong Kong-based 31-year-old Xiankun Wu, the company is offering a new type of colleague who is entirely virtual and behaves uncannily like the most driven new hire you’ve ever worked with. Junior is being sold as an AI employee rather than another software tool, a distinction that says much about the next phase of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

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“We didn’t build Junior. Juniors build Junior with us. We shipped it because we could not imagine working without it anymore,” said Xiankun Wu, CEO of Kuse Inc at its launch. Founded in early 2024, Kuse Inc’s sole mission is to make AI the most capable and trusted partner in human creativity. Other than Junior, the company has Kuse, which is an Agentic AI co-worker built for professionals, solopreneurs, and freelancers, helping with drafting reports to building presentations.

For the past three years, companies have experimented with chatbots, copilots and task-based AI agents that answer questions, generate code or automate isolated jobs. Junior belongs to a newer category where systems are marketed less as assistants and more as colleagues. It is pitched as software with identity, memory and initiative.

The company behind Junior says more than ten teams are already using it daily. Pricing begins at $2,000 a month for what it describes as a full-time deployment, with lower tiers for lighter usage. Silicon Valley once promised AI that would help workers become more productive. It is now selling AI that might replace some of them altogether.

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A day in the life of Junior

Consider a hypothetical 20-person e-commerce company. At 9 am, the founders are juggling inventory delays, rising advertising costs and a pending fundraising round. No one has time to reconcile marketing campaigns with customer complaints. But Junior can. It scans support tickets and notices a spike in complaints about late deliveries in Manipur. It cross-references warehouse dispatch logs. It posts a summary to the operations channel, drafts an escalation email and recommends shifting new orders to an alternative logistics provider.

By midday, it has joined a sales discussion. Junior reviews conversations from two weeks ago, drafts tailored follow-ups and schedules reminders if no response arrives within two days. At 6 pm, while the human team signs off, Junior compiles a list of unresolved issues and tomorrow’s priorities.

This tech is appealing as many smaller businesses are operationally overstretched with managers performing strategic work in between administrative interruptions. Junior is being marketed as a way to absorb this invisible labour that accumulates inside growing companies.

How it differs from the current AI crop

Junior’s creators draw a distinction with tools such as Devin or task-oriented autonomous agents. Those systems are generally assigned a bounded task such as build this feature, analyse this spreadsheet, produce this report. Meanwhile, Junior remains embedded in the company, learns institutional habits, recalls prior decisions and works across multiple people rather than one user at a time. In effect, it attempts to become part chief of staff, part analyst, part operations coordinator.

That also places it in competition with broader workplace tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and Notion AI which enhance existing software ecosystems, but Junior sits above them and orchestrates work between systems. Yet, Junior itself is not alone in the workplaces. There is Sintra AI, which provides 24/7 digital AI employee teams for marketing, support, and sales, while Lindy is an AI assistant that manages emails, meetings, and calendars.

But, at $2,000 a month, Junior is not priced like a consumer chatbot subscription, but priced as one would pay a monthly salary to an employee of a company. In most developed markets, this is still cheaper.

Yet such comparisons risk overstating present capabilities. AI systems can still get their facts wrong, misunderstand nuances and require supervision. Even the company acknowledges customers need time during the first week to onboard and train Junior properly. In practice, Junior may resemble an intern with a lot of stamina.

Yet, a founder choosing between a $2,000 monthly AI worker and a full-time employee may raise uncomfortable questions. For now, Junior is less a replacement for humans than a response to managerial overload. But it points to where enterprise AI is heading, away from prompt boxes and toward persistent digital workers. The office assistant of the future may never ask for leave, arrive late or request a pay hike. Just start work before the boss opens her Slack chat.