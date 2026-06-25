By Milind Shah

India has emerged as one of the fastest adopters of AI in the workplace, with enterprises and professionals rapidly integrating AI tools into everyday operations. Industry estimates suggest that over 80% of Indian knowledge workers are already experimenting with or actively using AI-powered tools, placing India among the leading markets globally in terms of adoption.

According to Randstad’s analysis of 50 million job postings, India has emerged as the global leader in AI skill adoption. At 4.41%, India’s rate is significantly above the global average (2.73%), highlighting a rapid shift in the country’s workforce capabilities between 2022 and 2026. From generative AI supporting knowledge work to automation streamlining repetitive processes, the pace of adoption has been both broad-based and accelerated.

However, this momentum has not translated proportionately into measurable productivity gains at the organisational level. While AI is being actively used, its impact remains uneven and often limited to incremental improvements. Randstad’s research indicates that while most of the enterprises report deploying AI in some form, less than a third can demonstrate clear, organisation-wide returns on investment. This divergence between adoption and outcomes underscores a deeper structural gap between deploying AI tools and fully integrating them into enterprise operations.

Adoption at scale, impact in pockets

At present, much of AI’s impact is concentrated at the individual or task level. Employees are leveraging AI to improve efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and enhance output quality in specific functions. Studies suggest that generative AI can improve individual productivity by 20-40% in certain knowledge-based tasks, yet these gains often remain confined to isolated use cases.

The underlying issue is that AI is frequently introduced as an overlay to existing systems rather than as a lever for transformation. Without embedding AI into end-to-end workflows, organisations struggle to scale benefits across functions. As a result, productivity gains remain localised, and the broader enterprise impact remains limited.

From experimentation to enterprise value

A significant proportion of AI initiatives today are still anchored in pilot programmes and experimental use cases. Global enterprise surveys indicate that while over 90% of organisations are investing in AI initiatives, only a small fraction have successfully scaled these initiatives across business units. This reflects a persistent gap between experimentation and execution.

To unlock real value, enterprises must shift towards an outcome-driven approach. This requires aligning AI investments with strategic priorities, establishing measurable performance indicators, and ensuring that AI initiatives are embedded into business-critical processes. Organisations that have taken this approach are already reporting higher returns, with some achieving productivity improvements of up to 15-20% at the process level.

The evolving talent and workflow equation

The rapid adoption of AI has created a visible shift in talent requirements. While a large segment of the workforce is now comfortable using AI tools, there is a growing need for deeper expertise in designing, deploying, and scaling AI systems. Estimates suggest that India could face a shortfall of over 1 million skilled AI professionals by the end of the decade if current skilling trends do not accelerate.

At the same time, the nature of work itself is evolving. Roles are transitioning from execution-oriented responsibilities to decision-centric functions, where employees are required to interpret AI outputs and apply contextual judgment. This shift necessitates a parallel redesign of workflows, ensuring that human intelligence and machine capabilities are effectively integrated to drive both efficiency and quality.

Data and leadership as enablers of scale

The effectiveness of AI is fundamentally dependent on the quality and accessibility of data. However, industry assessments suggest that most enterprises still operate with fragmented data ecosystems, with less than 30% reporting mature data governance frameworks. These limitations restrict the ability of AI systems to deliver reliable and scalable outcomes.

Leadership plays a critical role in addressing these challenges. Organisations that prioritise data infrastructure and governance alongside AI adoption are significantly more likely to realise value. Equally, leadership alignment across technology, talent, and operations is essential to ensure that AI initiatives move beyond isolated deployments and drive enterprise-wide transformation.

From usage to integration

India’s AI journey is now at a crucial stage. The foundation of widespread adoption has already been established, creating a strong platform for the next phase of growth. The focus must now shift towards embedding AI into core business processes and decision-making frameworks, with nearly 70% of enterprises expected to increase AI investments over the next two years.

The organisations that will lead this transition are those that treat AI not as a standalone capability, but as a strategic operating layer that reshapes how value is created and delivered. This requires disciplined execution, sustained investment, and a willingness to fundamentally redesign how work, talent, and technology intersect. As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide integration, it will not only redefine productivity benchmarks but also determine long-term competitiveness in an increasingly digital economy.

The writer is MD, Randstad Digital